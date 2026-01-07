null

Bangkok Resumes Popular ‘Music in the Park’ Series for January 2026

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 07, 2026

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announces a month-long programme of free outdoor concerts across the city’s green spaces, featuring the RBSO

  • The "Music in the Park" series will return to Bangkok for the entire month of January 2026, offering free outdoor concerts.
  • Events will be held in various public parks across the city, including Lumphini, Benjakitti, and Rama VIII Parks.
  • The programme features a diverse range of performers, from the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) to jazz ensembles, contemporary bands, and traditional Thai artists.

 

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has officially announced the return of its highly anticipated "Music in the Park" programme for January 2026.

 

This month-long initiative aims to transform the capital’s public parks into vibrant cultural hubs, offering residents and tourists access to a wide variety of free live performances.

 

The schedule features a prestigious line-up, ranging from the prestigious Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) to traditional Thai Khon masked dances and contemporary jazz ensembles.

 

Events are set to take place at some of the city’s most iconic green spaces, including Lumphini, Benjakitti, and Rama VIII Parks.

 

 

Mid-Month Highlights

Music lovers can look forward to a busy second weekend.

 

On Saturday, 10 January, the Jellyroll Jazz Club will perform at Vachirabenjatas Park at 16:30, while the Horwang School Band takes to the stage at Rama VIII Park.

 

On Sunday, 11 January, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra will host their signature sunset performance at Lumphini Park from 17:30.

 

 

 

Cultural Heritage and Modern Beats

Mid-January sees a focus on traditional arts.

 

On Saturday, 17 January, attendees at Rama VIII Park can witness a traditional Long Klong Yao drum performance and a Khon masked dance depicting the episode of Narai Subdues Nonthok.

 

For those seeking modern sounds, the bands The 1st April and NotFake will perform at Benjakitti Park at 17:00.

 

 

 

Grand Finales

The month concludes with high-energy performances from the Bangkok Big Band (24 January) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Orchestra (25 and 31 January).

 

The series will wrap up on Saturday, 31 January, with a contemporary set by NEWNUA at Benjakitti Park and a performance by The Bangkok Band at Santi Chai Prakan Park.

 

City officials recommend that attendees arrive early to secure a space on the lawns and bring their own mats or foldable chairs.

 

All concerts are free of charge as part of the city’s ongoing commitment to public well-being and the creative arts.

 

Fri, 9 Jan

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer:  Bangkok Metropolitan Band

Venue: Benjakitti Park

 

 

Sat, 10 Jan

Time: 16:30 

Artist / Performer: Jellyroll Jazz Club

Venue: Vachirabenjatas Park

 

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer: Bangkok Metropolitan Band

Venue: Benjakitti Park

 

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer: Horwang School Band

Venue: Rama VIII Park

 

 

Sun, 11 Jan

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer: Bangkok Metropolitan Band

Venue: Benjakitti Park

 

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer: Bangkok Woodwind Quintet

Venue: TBC

 

Time: 17:30

Artist / Performer: Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra

Venue: Lumphini Park

 

 

Sat, 17 Jan

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer: The 1st April & NotFake

Venue: Benjakitti Park

 

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer: Time Soul Percussion Group

Venue: Rama VIII Park

 

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer: Traditional Arts & Khon Performance

Venue: Rama VIII Park

 

 

Sun, 18 Jan

Time: 17:30

Artist / Performer: Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra

Venue: Lumphini Park

 

 

Sat, 24 Jan

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer: Bangkok Big Band

Venue: Benjakitti Park

 

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer: Fine Arts Department Band

Venue : Rama VIII Park

 

 

Sun, 25 Jan

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer: Bangkok Metropolitan Orchestra

Venue: Benjakitti Park

 

Time: 17:30

Artist / Performer: Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra

Venue: Lumphini Park

 

 

Sat, 31 Jan

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer: NEWNUA

Venue: Benjakitti Park

 

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer: Bangkok Metropolitan Orchestra

Venue: Rama VIII Park

 

Time: 17:00

Artist / Performer: The Bangkok Band

Venue: Santi Chai Prakan Park

 

 

 

