Bangkok Resumes Popular ‘Music in the Park’ Series for January 2026

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announces a month-long programme of free outdoor concerts across the city’s green spaces, featuring the RBSO.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has officially announced the return of its highly anticipated "Music in the Park" programme for January 2026.

This month-long initiative aims to transform the capital’s public parks into vibrant cultural hubs, offering residents and tourists access to a wide variety of free live performances.

The schedule features a prestigious line-up, ranging from the prestigious Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) to traditional Thai Khon masked dances and contemporary jazz ensembles.

Events are set to take place at some of the city’s most iconic green spaces, including Lumphini, Benjakitti, and Rama VIII Parks.