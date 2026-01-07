Bangkok Resumes Popular ‘Music in the Park’ Series for January 2026

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announces a month-long programme of free outdoor concerts across the city’s green spaces, featuring the RBSO.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has officially announced the return of its highly anticipated "Music in the Park" programme for January 2026.
This month-long initiative aims to transform the capital’s public parks into vibrant cultural hubs, offering residents and tourists access to a wide variety of free live performances.
The schedule features a prestigious line-up, ranging from the prestigious Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) to traditional Thai Khon masked dances and contemporary jazz ensembles.
Events are set to take place at some of the city’s most iconic green spaces, including Lumphini, Benjakitti, and Rama VIII Parks.
Mid-Month Highlights
Music lovers can look forward to a busy second weekend.
On Saturday, 10 January, the Jellyroll Jazz Club will perform at Vachirabenjatas Park at 16:30, while the Horwang School Band takes to the stage at Rama VIII Park.
On Sunday, 11 January, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra will host their signature sunset performance at Lumphini Park from 17:30.
Cultural Heritage and Modern Beats
Mid-January sees a focus on traditional arts.
On Saturday, 17 January, attendees at Rama VIII Park can witness a traditional Long Klong Yao drum performance and a Khon masked dance depicting the episode of Narai Subdues Nonthok.
For those seeking modern sounds, the bands The 1st April and NotFake will perform at Benjakitti Park at 17:00.
Grand Finales
The month concludes with high-energy performances from the Bangkok Big Band (24 January) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Orchestra (25 and 31 January).
The series will wrap up on Saturday, 31 January, with a contemporary set by NEWNUA at Benjakitti Park and a performance by The Bangkok Band at Santi Chai Prakan Park.
City officials recommend that attendees arrive early to secure a space on the lawns and bring their own mats or foldable chairs.
All concerts are free of charge as part of the city’s ongoing commitment to public well-being and the creative arts.
Fri, 9 Jan
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: Bangkok Metropolitan Band
Venue: Benjakitti Park
Sat, 10 Jan
Time: 16:30
Artist / Performer: Jellyroll Jazz Club
Venue: Vachirabenjatas Park
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: Bangkok Metropolitan Band
Venue: Benjakitti Park
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: Horwang School Band
Venue: Rama VIII Park
Sun, 11 Jan
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: Bangkok Metropolitan Band
Venue: Benjakitti Park
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: Bangkok Woodwind Quintet
Venue: TBC
Time: 17:30
Artist / Performer: Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra
Venue: Lumphini Park
Sat, 17 Jan
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: The 1st April & NotFake
Venue: Benjakitti Park
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: Time Soul Percussion Group
Venue: Rama VIII Park
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: Traditional Arts & Khon Performance
Venue: Rama VIII Park
Sun, 18 Jan
Time: 17:30
Artist / Performer: Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra
Venue: Lumphini Park
Sat, 24 Jan
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: Bangkok Big Band
Venue: Benjakitti Park
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: Fine Arts Department Band
Venue : Rama VIII Park
Sun, 25 Jan
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: Bangkok Metropolitan Orchestra
Venue: Benjakitti Park
Time: 17:30
Artist / Performer: Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra
Venue: Lumphini Park
Sat, 31 Jan
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: NEWNUA
Venue: Benjakitti Park
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: Bangkok Metropolitan Orchestra
Venue: Rama VIII Park
Time: 17:00
Artist / Performer: The Bangkok Band
Venue: Santi Chai Prakan Park