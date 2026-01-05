BMA Launches City-Wide Free Microchipping Drive for Bangkok’s Pets

Pet owners can now register dogs and cats for free at Din Daeng until June 2026, with 500 daily slots available via the QueQ app and walk-ins.
Pet owners in the capital are being invited to take advantage of a major public health initiative as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) rolls out free microchipping and registration for dogs and cats.
The scheme, which is now live and set to run until 30 June 2026, is based at the Din Daeng District Office (Old Site). The campaign aims to improve pet traceability across the city and bolster efforts in rabies control.
City Hall has modernised the process by integrating the QueQ mobile app, allowing owners to book one of 200 daily digital slots.
For those who prefer to turn up on the day, 300 walk-in slots are also available.
The service is open Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 20:00, with weekend sessions running from 08:00 to 16:00.
Officials have reminded residents that the walk-in queue closes one hour before the end of each session.
In addition to the fixed site at Din Daeng, the BMA’s veterinary team will be out in force for Major Dog Day #4 on Saturday, 17 January 2026.
Taking place at Chulalongkorn University Centennial Park, the event will offer 300 free microchipping slots between 11:00 and 20:00.
Owners wishing to use the mobile service at the park must be pre-registered for the event.
The quota is limited to four pets per household and strictly for those residing within the Bangkok metropolitan area.
Paperwork and Prerequisites
To ensure a smooth registration process, owners must bring several essential documents:
Identification: The owner’s original ID card.
Residency: A copy of the House Registration (Tabien Baan) confirming the pet’s residence is within a Bangkok district.
Proof of Consent: For those living in rented apartments or condominiums, a written letter of consent from the landlord is required.
Additional Records: Vaccination and sterilisation certificates should be presented if available.
Where Else to Go?
For residents unable to travel to Din Daeng, the BMA continues to provide microchipping services at all eight BMA Veterinary Clinics across the city.
Further updates on mobile units can be found on the BMA Public Health Veterinary Office’s official Facebook page.