BMA Launches City-Wide Free Microchipping Drive for Bangkok’s Pets

Pet owners can now register dogs and cats for free at Din Daeng until June 2026, with 500 daily slots available via the QueQ app and walk-ins.

Pet owners in the capital are being invited to take advantage of a major public health initiative as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) rolls out free microchipping and registration for dogs and cats.

The scheme, which is now live and set to run until 30 June 2026, is based at the Din Daeng District Office (Old Site). The campaign aims to improve pet traceability across the city and bolster efforts in rabies control.

City Hall has modernised the process by integrating the QueQ mobile app, allowing owners to book one of 200 daily digital slots.

For those who prefer to turn up on the day, 300 walk-in slots are also available.

The service is open Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 20:00, with weekend sessions running from 08:00 to 16:00.

Officials have reminded residents that the walk-in queue closes one hour before the end of each session.