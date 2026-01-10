Bangkok PM2.5 rises above standard in several districts

Bangkok’s fine dust levels rose above the standard in several districts on Friday morning, with officials urging residents — especially vulnerable groups and outdoor workers — to wear protective masks and limit strenuous activity outside.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported that at 7.00am on 10 January, the citywide average for PM2.5 stood at 37 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), slightly below the standard of 37.5 µg/m³, placing overall air quality in the moderate range. However, a number of districts recorded levels above the benchmark.