Bangkok PM2.5 rises above standard in several districts

Bangkok’s fine dust levels rose above the standard in several districts on Friday morning, with officials urging residents — especially vulnerable groups and outdoor workers — to wear protective masks and limit strenuous activity outside.
The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported that at 7.00am on 10 January, the citywide average for PM2.5 stood at 37 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), slightly below the standard of 37.5 µg/m³, placing overall air quality in the moderate range. However, a number of districts recorded levels above the benchmark.
Highest PM2.5 districts (top 12)
Health advice (orange level: health impacts begin)
For the general public:
For vulnerable groups:
Outlook
Authorities warned that between 10–16 January, ventilation is expected to be poor to weak, with a “closed” near-surface atmosphere that may allow pollution to build up. Conditions are forecast to improve on 17–18 January, helped by better ventilation and southerly winds from the Gulf of Thailand, which should lower particulate concentrations.
Where to check air quality
Residents can monitor PM2.5 levels via the AirBKK app and website, BMA environmental Facebook pages, LINE alerts, and report pollution sources through Traffy Fondue.