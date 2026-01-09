BMA requests work-from-home on Jan 12-13 to curb PM2.5 pollution

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has urged government agencies, private firms and workplaces to allow staff to work from home (WFH) on January 12-13, 2026, to cope with a “PM2.5” pollution crisis, alongside stricter measures on multiple fronts.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the BMA is seeking cooperation to implement WFH on January 12-13, 2026, to reduce traffic and cut emissions from vehicle exhaust.
The move follows forecasts that January 10-17, 2026, will be a high-risk period for pollution build-up due to stagnant air.
The main causes of PM2.5 in Bangkok include:
The BMA’s five-part response plan includes:
Updates on PM2.5 conditions and WFH announcements are available via the WFH BKK Line group, or by following the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Facebook page, the BMA Environment Department, or AIRBKK (Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre).
For more information, contact the Office of Sustainable Environment, BMA Environment Department, on 0 2203 2951.