BMA requests work-from-home on Jan 12-13 to curb PM2.5 pollution

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has urged government agencies, private firms and workplaces to allow staff to work from home (WFH) on January 12-13, 2026, to cope with a “PM2.5” pollution crisis, alongside stricter measures on multiple fronts.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the BMA is seeking cooperation to implement WFH on January 12-13, 2026, to reduce traffic and cut emissions from vehicle exhaust.

The move follows forecasts that January 10-17, 2026, will be a high-risk period for pollution build-up due to stagnant air.