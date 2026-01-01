BMA warns of health impacts, Bangkok air quality slips into orange zone

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported at 7am on Thursday (January 1) that the 24-hour average PM2.5 across the capital measured 37.4–70.3 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the standard set at no more than 37.5µg/m³.

Most areas of Bangkok were classified orange, meaning air pollution was beginning to affect health, based on readings from 68 monitoring stations.

The highest PM2.5 level was recorded in Chatuchak district, at a station in front of Kasetsart University, measuring 70.3µg/m³.

It was followed by Don Mueang at 68.7µg/m³, and Lat Krabang and Prawet at 68.2µg/m³. Several key business districts, including Pathum Wan, Khlong Toei, Yan Nawa and Sathon, also moved into the orange zone, underscoring how widely the pollution had spread across the city on New Year’s morning.