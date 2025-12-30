PM2.5 above standard in 20 provinces, Bangkok area still a concern

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2025

PM2.5 has exceeded the safety standard in 20 provinces, with Bangkok and surrounding areas recording widespread over-limit readings,people are advised to cut outdoor activities and wear an N95 mask.

  • Air quality monitoring found PM2.5 levels exceeded the safety standard in 20 provinces across Thailand's North, Northeast, Central, and Western regions.
  • The Bangkok metropolitan area and its surrounding provinces are a major concern, with most monitoring stations reporting unsafe levels and a forecast predicting the situation will worsen.
  • Due to the hazardous air quality, the public in affected areas is advised to reduce time outdoors and wear protective masks, with at-risk groups urged to avoid outdoor activities.

The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) reported the latest air-quality monitoring results for Tuesday (December 30) at 5pm, finding PM2.5 levels above the standard in several provinces nationwide, especially across Bangkok and surrounding provinces, where conditions remain a concern.

PM2.5 situation by region

Measurements found 20 provinces with PM2.5 above the standard: Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Phitsanulok, Uthai Thani, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Chachoengsao, Nong Khai, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham and Yasothon.

PM2.5 above standard in 20 provinces, Bangkok area still a concern

Regional measurement summary

  • North: above the standard in 2 areas; 6.0–45.2 µg/m³
  • Northeast: above the standard in 5 areas; 20.4–52.1 µg/m³
  • Central and West: above the standard in 7 areas; 24.2–49.9 µg/m³
  • East: above the standard in 1 area; 14.6–38.1 µg/m³
  • South: overall very good; 9.7–25.5 µg/m³
  • Bangkok and surrounding provinces: most monitoring stations operated by the Pollution Control Department (PCD) in coordination with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) recorded levels above the standard; 29.3–62.1 µg/m³

7-day haze forecast from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026

For those travelling during the New Year period, CAPM advised checking conditions in advance:

  • Bangkok and surrounding provinces: PM2.5 is expected to rise during December 30, 2025 – January 3, 2026, requiring close monitoring
  • Central, North, Northeast and East: the situation is expected to ease and improve around January 6, 2026
  • South: air quality is expected to remain consistently good, suitable for outdoor relaxation

Health advice and self-protection

As PM2.5 has reached levels that may begin to affect health, the public is advised to follow these precautions:

  • General public: monitor your health, reduce time outdoors, and wear a dust mask (such as N95) when outside
  • At-risk groups (children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with underlying conditions): avoid outdoor activities. If unusual symptoms occur—such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation—seek medical advice promptly.

Real-time monitoring channels:

  • Air4Thai and AirBKK websites, plus the Air4Thai and AirBKK mobile applications.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy