PM2.5 above standard in 20 provinces, Bangkok area still a concern

The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) reported the latest air-quality monitoring results for Tuesday (December 30) at 5pm, finding PM2.5 levels above the standard in several provinces nationwide, especially across Bangkok and surrounding provinces, where conditions remain a concern.

PM2.5 situation by region

Measurements found 20 provinces with PM2.5 above the standard: Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Phitsanulok, Uthai Thani, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Chachoengsao, Nong Khai, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham and Yasothon.