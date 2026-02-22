Thitikul takes two-shot lead into Honda LPGA finale

Pattaya, Thailand — World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul delivered a clinical third-round performance, carding a six-under-par 66 to surge into the outright lead at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2026 on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Thai star mixed seven birdies against one bogey to reach 20-under-par 196 (67-63-66), opening a two-shot cushion over South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim (18-under-par 198) at Siam Country Club Old Course.
Thitikul started strongly with birdies at the first two holes and added further gains at Nos. 9 and 12. After a lone bogey at the 14th, she finished in style with three straight birdies from holes 16 to 18 to seize control heading into Sunday’s final round.
“I did many things quite well today, similar to the previous two rounds,” Thitikul said. “Making three birdies over the last three holes wasn’t easy, especially on 16 and 17, but I hit good shots and made the putts.”
She also expressed heartfelt appreciation for the fans: “I’m really happy and thankful that everyone travelled such long distances, endured the heat and the sun, and never complained. Thank you to Thai fans across the country for all the support. On the final day, this course doesn’t wait for anyone to make mistakes—you have to make things happen yourself and stay focused on your own game.”
Kim, a seven-time LPGA Tour winner and major champion, mounted a strong challenge with a seven-under-par 65, highlighted by nine birdies.
Second-round leader Somi Lee failed to maintain momentum, mixing four birdies with four bogeys for an even-par 72. She slipped into a share of third place at 17-under-par 199, alongside Japan’s Chisato Iwai (68) and American Allisen Corpuz (67).
World No. 6 Lydia Ko posted a three-under-par 69 to sit sixth on 16-under-par 200.
With galleries packing the course throughout the weekend, anticipation is building for a dramatic final round on Sunday, as Thitikul bids to become the third Thai champion of the event, following Ariya Jutanugarn (2021) and Patty Tavatanakit (2024).
Among the Thai contingent, April Chanakan Angsuparanee produced one of the rounds of the day, firing an eight-under-par 64 to climb into a tie for 11th at 12-under-par 204, alongside Chanettee Wannasaen, the first-round leader. Former champion Ariya Jutanugarn added a five-under-par 67 to sit tied for 18th at 11-under-par 205.
“My putting didn’t really work over the first two days, but today it finally clicked,” April said. “The weather was extremely hot, and everyone in the group just played their own game. Personally, I had to stay well hydrated. For the final round, I’ll stick to my plan like the first three days and see how it goes. I really hope fans come out in big numbers.”