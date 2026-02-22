Thitikul takes two-shot lead into Honda LPGA finale

Second-round leader Somi Lee failed to maintain momentum, mixing four birdies with four bogeys for an even-par 72. She slipped into a share of third place at 17-under-par 199, alongside Japan’s Chisato Iwai (68) and American Allisen Corpuz (67).

World No. 6 Lydia Ko posted a three-under-par 69 to sit sixth on 16-under-par 200.

With galleries packing the course throughout the weekend, anticipation is building for a dramatic final round on Sunday, as Thitikul bids to become the third Thai champion of the event, following Ariya Jutanugarn (2021) and Patty Tavatanakit (2024).

Among the Thai contingent, April Chanakan Angsuparanee produced one of the rounds of the day, firing an eight-under-par 64 to climb into a tie for 11th at 12-under-par 204, alongside Chanettee Wannasaen, the first-round leader. Former champion Ariya Jutanugarn added a five-under-par 67 to sit tied for 18th at 11-under-par 205.

“My putting didn’t really work over the first two days, but today it finally clicked,” April said. “The weather was extremely hot, and everyone in the group just played their own game. Personally, I had to stay well hydrated. For the final round, I’ll stick to my plan like the first three days and see how it goes. I really hope fans come out in big numbers.”