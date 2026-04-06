Bangkok heat index hits dangerous level, BMA warns

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has warned that the city’s heat index has reached a “dangerous” level on Monday (April 6), raising significant health concerns for residents.
According to the BMA’s Environment Department, the maximum heat index recorded for the day falls within the 42.0–51.9°C range, classified as “dangerous”, with a risk of escalating into the “very dangerous” level (above 52°C).
Authorities explained that while actual air temperatures remain around 38–40°C, high humidity is pushing the “feels like” temperature significantly higher, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
The BMA urged the public to closely monitor symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, headaches, rapid pulse, or unusual sweating patterns. Anyone experiencing such signs should immediately move to a shaded or air-conditioned area and rest.
Residents are also advised to:
High-risk groups — including children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions or obesity — have been strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities altogether and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.
The BMA warned that extreme heat can lead to serious health impacts, including heatstroke, and urged the public to stay informed via the AirBKK platform for real-time updates.