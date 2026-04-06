Bangkok heat index hits dangerous level, BMA warns

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has warned that the city’s heat index has reached a “dangerous” level on Monday (April 6), raising significant health concerns for residents.

According to the BMA’s Environment Department, the maximum heat index recorded for the day falls within the 42.0–51.9°C range, classified as “dangerous”, with a risk of escalating into the “very dangerous” level (above 52°C).

Authorities explained that while actual air temperatures remain around 38–40°C, high humidity is pushing the “feels like” temperature significantly higher, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.