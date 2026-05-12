Tour bus crash in Wang Nam Khiao injures dozens amid heavy rain

A tour bus carrying passengers crashed into a truck and a pickup before veering off the roadside on Highway 304 in Wang Nam Khiao district of Nakhon Ratchasima province on Tuesday, leaving dozens injured amid heavy rain.

The accident occurred in the Ban Wang Nam Khiao area of Udom Sap subdistrict, along a section of Highway 304 known for its steep gradients and dangerous curves. Authorities said the road was slippery due to continuous rainfall at the time of the crash.

At the scene, the tour bus was found badly damaged after plunging into roadside grassland. Rescue operations were hampered by persistent rain, making it difficult for emergency teams to reach and evacuate injured passengers.

Initial reports said a large number of passengers suffered injuries. Authorities stated that at least 30 people were hurt, including several requiring closer medical attention.

Emergency officials classified the injured as follows:

30 people with minor injuries

Four people with moderate injuries

One person critically injured

The bus driver was trapped inside the wreckage after becoming pinned in the crushed cabin. Rescue workers and volunteers used hydraulic cutting equipment in an urgent effort to free the driver while rain continued to pour over the accident scene.

Emergency responders remained at the site to assist victims and clear the damaged vehicles from the roadway as investigations into the cause of the crash continued.

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