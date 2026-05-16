Update: Train-bus crash leaves 8 dead, dozens injured

Department of Medical Services has placed major hospitals on emergency standby after a train collided with a public bus near the Makkasan railway tracks, sparking a serious fire and leaving an initial death toll of eight people.

Dr Natthaphong Wongwiwat, director-general of the Department of Medical Services under the Public Health Ministry, said at 5pm on May 16, 2026, that hospitals under the department had been ordered to prepare fully to receive injured passengers, especially large hospitals in Bangkok such as Rajavithi Hospital, Lerdsin Hospital and Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital.

The main on-site command remains under the Bangkok Erawan Centre, which is managing the overall emergency response and distributing injured people to hospitals. Hospitals under the Department of Medical Services have opened emergency rooms, prepared medical personnel, operating theatres and inpatient wards to handle the situation.