Update: Train-bus crash leaves 8 dead, dozens injured

Department of Medical Services has placed major hospitals on emergency standby after a train collided with a public bus near the Makkasan railway tracks, sparking a serious fire and leaving an initial death toll of eight people.
Dr Natthaphong Wongwiwat, director-general of the Department of Medical Services under the Public Health Ministry, said at 5pm on May 16, 2026, that hospitals under the department had been ordered to prepare fully to receive injured passengers, especially large hospitals in Bangkok such as Rajavithi Hospital, Lerdsin Hospital and Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital.
The main on-site command remains under the Bangkok Erawan Centre, which is managing the overall emergency response and distributing injured people to hospitals. Hospitals under the Department of Medical Services have opened emergency rooms, prepared medical personnel, operating theatres and inpatient wards to handle the situation.
As of 5pm, Rajavithi Hospital had received two red-category patients and five yellow-category patients. Ramathibodi Hospital had received three red-category patients and two yellow-category patients, while Phramongkutklao Hospital had received one red-category patient and one yellow-category patient. Red-category patients are considered critically injured, at risk of death or potentially in need of ventilator support.
Dr Natthaphong said the preliminary report indicated around eight deaths, while the total number of injured could rise to about 40, as there were passengers on the bus as well as motorcyclists and private cars in the area when the accident happened.
State hospitals are serving as the main centres for treating serious cases, especially red-category patients. Some private hospitals, including Praram 9 Hospital and Piyavate Hospital, have received less severe patients in the green and yellow categories.
Rajavithi Hospital has prepared its burn unit, operating theatres, blood reserves and additional emergency space in case more injured people are transferred there. Authorities are still compiling confirmed figures because patients have been distributed across several hospitals in Bangkok and nearby provinces.
The exact cause of the accident, along with confirmed details of the dead and injured, remains under investigation by police and relevant agencies.