Eight found dead after freight train hits Bangkok bus near Makkasan

A freight train collided with a public bus near the Airport Rail Link’s Makkasan Station in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district on Saturday afternoon, causing the bus to burst into flames and damaging several other vehicles.
The incident occurred at around 3.40pm on Saturday (May 16) on Asok-Din Daeng Road, between Rama IX intersection and Asok-Phetchaburi intersection.
The Rama 199 Radio Centre coordinated with officers from Phaya Thai Fire Station to inspect the scene and provide assistance.
At 3.51pm, officers arrived at the scene and found that a train had collided with a public bus, as well as several private cars and motorcycles. The impact caused the bus to catch fire violently, with popping sounds heard intermittently.
Firefighters quickly sprayed water to bring the blaze under control, while injured people were rescued and taken to hospital. The situation was brought under control at 3.59pm.
After inspecting the bus, officials initially found eight people dead at the scene. There were 15 people injured, including two seriously injured.
Police and relevant agencies have sealed off the area for safety while they investigate the cause of the accident, identify the victims and gather evidence for further legal proceedings.