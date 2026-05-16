Eight found dead after freight train hits Bangkok bus near Makkasan

A freight train collided with a public bus near the Airport Rail Link’s Makkasan Station in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district on Saturday afternoon, causing the bus to burst into flames and damaging several other vehicles.

The incident occurred at around 3.40pm on Saturday (May 16) on Asok-Din Daeng Road, between Rama IX intersection and Asok-Phetchaburi intersection.

The Rama 199 Radio Centre coordinated with officers from Phaya Thai Fire Station to inspect the scene and provide assistance.