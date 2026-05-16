First Siam tulip bloom signals Chaiyaphum green-season travel

SATURDAY, MAY 16, 2026
First Siam tulip bloom signals Chaiyaphum green-season travel

Pa Hin Ngam National Park in Chaiyaphum has spotted its first Siam tulip bloom of 2026, with mist and cool weather drawing visitors

The first dok krachiew, or Siam tulip, of 2026 has bloomed at Pa Hin Ngam National Park in Chaiyaphum, marking the early signal of the province’s much-loved rainy-season tourism period.

First Siam tulip bloom signals Chaiyaphum green-season travel

The national park in Thep Sathit district announced that the first flower of the year had begun to emerge, showing its pink-purple petals above the ground amid morning mist and cool weather. The temperature at the park dropped to around 21°C, creating a fresh green-season atmosphere for visitors.

Park officials and the park’s Facebook page shared images of the first bloom, drawing excitement from travellers and social-media users. The appearance of the first flower is widely seen as the start of Chaiyaphum’s major annual flower season, which many visitors across the country wait for each year.

The flower’s arrival is expected to boost interest in rainy-season travel, with visitors likely to begin planning trips to see the Siam tulip fields as the blooming season gathers pace.

First Siam tulip bloom signals Chaiyaphum green-season travel

Misty morning at Pa Hin Ngam

The park is already offering more than just flowers. Cool morning weather, constant breezes and thick mist have covered parts of the area, giving visitors a chance to enjoy fresh air and scenic views.

The article noted that the mist was dense enough in some areas to reduce visibility, adding to the atmosphere of a rainy-season mountain trip.

First Siam tulip bloom signals Chaiyaphum green-season travel


Four highlights for visitors

Visitors planning a trip to Pa Hin Ngam National Park can check in at four main spots promoted by the park.

  • The visitor centre is the first stop for travel information, readiness checks and advice before exploring the park.
  • Pha Sut Phaen Din is a dramatic cliff viewpoint known for wide views and a sea of mist, making it a popular spot for photography.
  • The Ozone Balcony offers a place to enjoy fresh air and recharge amid the park’s cool landscape.
  • The Stairway to Heaven is a scenic walking route and photo spot that has become popular with visitors.

Chaiyaphum’s Siam tulip season has long been one of Thailand’s signature rainy-season attractions. The pinkish-purple flowers usually bloom from June to August, with Pa Hin Ngam and Sai Thong national parks among the best-known viewing sites. The flower, locally known as dok krachiew, is often called the “Queen of the Rainforest” and has become a major draw for green-season tourism in the province.

Previous travel coverage has also highlighted Pa Hin Ngam as one of Thailand’s top rainy-season national parks, with Siam tulips appearing like purple jewels through the mist from June to August and usually reaching their most impressive stage in July. 

First Siam tulip bloom signals Chaiyaphum green-season travel

Travellers urged to plan ahead

The discovery of the first Siam tulip bloom is expected to drive searches and accommodation bookings in Chaiyaphum, as travellers look to enjoy cool weather, misty landscapes and the first signs of the flower season.

Visitors who want to see the blooms are being encouraged to plan early, especially as interest is likely to rise once more flowers appear across the park.

First Siam tulip bloom signals Chaiyaphum green-season travel

First Siam tulip bloom signals Chaiyaphum green-season travel

The images were credited to Pa Hin Ngam National Park.

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