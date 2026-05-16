First Siam tulip bloom signals Chaiyaphum green-season travel

The first dok krachiew, or Siam tulip, of 2026 has bloomed at Pa Hin Ngam National Park in Chaiyaphum, marking the early signal of the province’s much-loved rainy-season tourism period.

The national park in Thep Sathit district announced that the first flower of the year had begun to emerge, showing its pink-purple petals above the ground amid morning mist and cool weather. The temperature at the park dropped to around 21°C, creating a fresh green-season atmosphere for visitors.

Park officials and the park’s Facebook page shared images of the first bloom, drawing excitement from travellers and social-media users. The appearance of the first flower is widely seen as the start of Chaiyaphum’s major annual flower season, which many visitors across the country wait for each year.

The flower’s arrival is expected to boost interest in rainy-season travel, with visitors likely to begin planning trips to see the Siam tulip fields as the blooming season gathers pace.