Trump team discards China-issued items before Air Force One flight

US officials, aides and reporters travelling on Air Force One were told to dispose of gifts, lapel pins, identification badges and temporary mobile phones received during President Donald Trump’s visit to China before the aircraft departed for the United States.

Trump and a US delegation left Beijing on Friday (May 15) after two days of high-level talks with the Chinese government led by President Xi Jinping.

Before boarding Air Force One, White House officials and members of the travelling press were reportedly required to hand over items collected during the visit, including China-issued disposable phones, credentials and pins.

The items were then thrown into a bin placed near the bottom of the aircraft stairs, according to a journalist travelling with the White House press pool.

“Nothing from China is allowed on the plane,” Emily Goodin, White House correspondent for the New York Post, wrote in a post on X.