Chelsea face Man City in FA Cup final at 9pm Thailand time

Chelsea and Manchester City will meet in the 2025/26 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 16, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm Thailand time.

The final brings together two of English football’s biggest clubs, with both sides chasing one of the sport’s most historic trophies. Manchester City’s official preview also confirms the match will kick off at 3pm UK time at Wembley.

Recent head-to-head record

City have had the better of recent meetings between the two sides. Their last five matches listed in the Thai match preview were:

April 12, 2026: Chelsea 0-3 Manchester City, Premier League

January 4, 2026: Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League

January 25, 2025: Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea, Premier League

August 18, 2024: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City, Premier League

April 20, 2024: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea, FA Cup

Across their last six meetings, Chelsea have recorded one win, one draw and four defeats, scoring three goals and conceding 11. Manchester City have won five and drawn one, scoring 14 goals and conceding five.