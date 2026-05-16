Chelsea face Man City in FA Cup final at 9pm Thailand time

Chelsea and Manchester City will meet in the 2025/26 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 16, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm Thailand time.
The final brings together two of English football’s biggest clubs, with both sides chasing one of the sport’s most historic trophies. Manchester City’s official preview also confirms the match will kick off at 3pm UK time at Wembley.
Recent head-to-head record
City have had the better of recent meetings between the two sides. Their last five matches listed in the Thai match preview were:
Across their last six meetings, Chelsea have recorded one win, one draw and four defeats, scoring three goals and conceding 11. Manchester City have won five and drawn one, scoring 14 goals and conceding five.
Expected line-ups
Chelsea are expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Robert Sánchez in goal; Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella in defence; Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia in midfield; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández and Pedro Neto behind João Pedro.
Manchester City are also expected to use a 4-2-3-1, with James Trafford in goal; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guéhi and Nico O’Reilly in defence; Nico González and Bernardo Silva in midfield; Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Jérémy Doku supporting Erling Haaland.
Where to watch in Thailand
The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City is scheduled for 9pm Thailand time.
According to the broadcast information, Thai viewers can watch the match live via:
The match is also expected to be available for online viewing through the listed platforms.