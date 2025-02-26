Big Cola joins forces with Manchester City in official regional partnership

Big Cola, a leading carbonated beverage brand in Thailand, has reached a significant milestone with the announcement of a 2-year agreement as an Official Regional Partner with Manchester City, the first club in England to win four consecutive Premier League titles.
This strategic partnership aims to engage the younger generation of consumers, strengthen Big Cola’s global presence, and roll out a series of dynamic marketing campaigns designed to captivate and excite consumers.
"Thailand represents a market with significant potential, and AJE Group, our parent company, places great importance on this region. Thailand was the first country where we expanded our investment outside of Latin America, and we have exceeded our initial targets in terms of success. Since launching the 'Big Cola' brand, we have gained strong popularity among Thai consumers, enabling us to capture a substantial share of the market," said Juan Jose Lopez Vergara, Managing Director of AJE Thailand Co., Ltd.
To solidify its position as a truly global brand, the company has entered into a two-year agreement as an Official Regional Partner with Manchester City Football Club, the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles.
This partnership grants the company the rights to utilize the club's logo (CREST), players, and other exclusive benefits for targeted marketing campaigns and events aimed at engaging the audience. Football remains the most popular sport among Thai fans, with the Premier League recognized as the top global football league in Thailand.
Chanin Thiencharoen, Marketing Manager of AJE Thailand Co., Ltd., the producer and distributor of Big Cola, revealed that this year, the company is allocating over 100 million baht to its marketing budget to strengthen its market presence through a Sponsorship Marketing strategy.
The objective is to elevate the brand's image on an international scale, while giving it a younger appeal. Manchester City is recognized as one of the most successful clubs in modern football, with a championship degree and a rapidly expanding global fanbase, including in Thailand.
"This partnership enables Big Cola to fully leverage the club’s branding, including its logo and player imagery, for integration into new product lines and consumer memorabilia. It will also feature global players from Manchester City in promotional campaigns and advertising shoots, alongside a series of exciting upcoming activities. Notably, a special highlight will be offering lucky winners the chance to attend Manchester City’s matches in England," he said.
"We are confident that our partnership with Manchester City will significantly enhance Big Cola's visibility among consumers, as well as among Premier League fans and Cityzens in Thailand. This collaboration is a key step toward positioning Big Cola among the top three carbonated beverage brands in the Thai market. Moving forward, whenever people think of Manchester City, they will also think of Big Cola," Chanin emphasized.
Big Cola is a leading carbonated beverage brand in Thailand, under the AJE Group, a multinational corporation headquartered in Peru with operations in over 20 countries globally. The company established its manufacturing facility in Thailand in 2005 and launched its products in 2006. Additionally, Big Cola has a history of high-profile partnerships, including serving as a sponsor for the England national football team during the 2010 FIFA World cup.