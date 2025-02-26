Big Cola joins forces with Manchester City in official regional partnership

Big Cola, a leading carbonated beverage brand in Thailand, has reached a significant milestone with the announcement of a 2-year agreement as an Official Regional Partner with Manchester City, the first club in England to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

This strategic partnership aims to engage the younger generation of consumers, strengthen Big Cola’s global presence, and roll out a series of dynamic marketing campaigns designed to captivate and excite consumers.

"Thailand represents a market with significant potential, and AJE Group, our parent company, places great importance on this region. Thailand was the first country where we expanded our investment outside of Latin America, and we have exceeded our initial targets in terms of success. Since launching the 'Big Cola' brand, we have gained strong popularity among Thai consumers, enabling us to capture a substantial share of the market," said Juan Jose Lopez Vergara, Managing Director of AJE Thailand Co., Ltd.