Man Utd launch FA Cup campaign with Everton win

Martial came close to doubling our lead minutes later, but the Frenchman’s effort flew just wide of Jordan Pickford’s goal.

A buoyant away end wouldn't have to wait much longer to see their side equalise, as the Toffees hit back just ten minutes after our opener. Neal Maupay’s low delivery slipped through the legs of David de Gea, allowing an unmarked Conor Coady to tap in and level the score.

At 1-1, there was a frantic feel to the game with tackles flying in all over the pitch as both teams tried to carve out the next goal.



Ten Hag’s men came the closest to netting again moments after conceding, as Martial saw his attempt to restore our lead saved well by Pickford after Rashford drove us forward on the break. A handful of long-range efforts from Rashford and Christian Eriksen came agonisingly close to putting us ahead again, but we went into the break all-square.

As per the first half, the Reds were quick to hit the ground running in the second. Seven minutes after the restart, we were back in front courtesy of some magic from Rashford in front of the Stretford End.

After picking up the ball out wide, he drove into the box and showed lovely footwork to beat his defender before his drilled cross was turned into the Everton net by Toffees defender Coady.

After reinstating our one-goal lead, the Reds began to establish some dominance but second-half substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin had other ideas. Demarai Gray’s quality ball into the box was converted by Everton’s no.9 to make it 2-2, but the intervention from VAR chalked their equaliser off due to Gray being offside in the build-up.

Rashford came close to putting daylight between us and our opponents with a late free-kick, but Pickford helped it over the bar to deny his England team-mate. The two locked horns once more as our no.10 stepped up to take a penalty deep into stoppage time - won by Alejandro Garnacho - but this time it was Rashford who came out on top to put the game to bed from United's perspective.