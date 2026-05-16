Central Pattana Q1 profit rises 18% to 4.97bn baht

Central Pattana Public Company Limited reported strong first-quarter results for 2026, with total revenue of 13.352 billion baht and net profit of 4.971 billion baht, up 18% from the same period last year.
The company also announced its new vision, “A Future-Led Ecosystem”, as it moves forward with mega-scale projects and landmark masterplans nationwide. The strategy aims to create new districts, cities and future living ecosystems, while supporting the economy, tourism and quality of life across Thailand. Central Pattana also aims to help elevate Thailand into a Global Destination through world-class events and experiences throughout the year.
Consumption and tourism support growth
Naparat Sriwanvit, CFO and President, Hotel and Office at Central Pattana, said domestic consumption in the first quarter of 2026 had begun to show signs of recovery as consumer confidence improved. Growth was supported by election-related activity and the recovery of tourism, especially the return of Chinese and Indian tourists, which helped stimulate spending nationwide.
She said the company’s Retail-Led Mixed-Use Development strategy, together with its Festival & Experience Economy approach through year-round events and festivals, continued to drive traffic and spending at its shopping centres. As a result, first-quarter revenue rose 10% year on year to 13.352 billion baht, while net profit increased 18% to 4.971 billion baht.
Central Pattana also recorded its highest-ever rental and service revenue from the shopping-centre business, supported by rising customer traffic and tenant sales. Gross profit margin for the rental and service business stood at 62%, while overall gross profit margin reached 61%, also a record high. Its hotel business, especially Centara and GO! Hotel, continued to record strong growth.
1.7bn-baht transformation of Central Pinklao
In the first quarter of 2026, Central Pattana announced a major transformation of Central Pinklao, a key landmark on the Thonburi side of Bangkok, with an investment of more than 1.7 billion baht.
The project will upgrade the mall under the concept “The New Soul of Pinklao”, bringing together more than 500 brands across 360,000 square metres to support the area’s urban potential and the lifestyle of a new generation.
The company also launched Market Place Thonglor, a new flagship community-mall model in the heart of Thonglor, under the concept “All-Day Lifestyle Destination”. The project brings together leading restaurants, cafés and lifestyle brands in one place to serve urban consumers from morning to night.
110bn-baht plan for mega-projects nationwide
Central Pattana has announced a long-term investment plan worth over 110 billion baht for 2026-2030 under its “A Future-Led Ecosystem” vision. The plan will focus on developing mega-scale projects and landmark masterplans across the country.
Key developments include a future-city project in Rangsit on more than 750 rai, described as the largest project in the company’s history. Other major projects include Central GR9, a mixed-use project in the Rama 9 central business district, and The Central District, which will link Central Lat Phrao with The Central Phaholyothin.
Several new projects are also scheduled to open in 2026. These include Central Khon Kaen Campus, a new mixed-use development in the Northeast, comprising a shopping centre, a 33-storey PHYLL super-premium condominium, and the first GO! Hotel in the region.
The company is also preparing to open Central Northville, a large mixed-use project in the heart of Nonthaburi, in the early third quarter of 2026. At the same time, it will continue landmark transformations nationwide, including the new-look Central Bangna, a major transformation of Central Chiang Mai Airport after 30 years, and the expansion and renovation of Central Phuket into The World’s Luxury Destination outside Bangkok.
Pushing Thailand as a Global Festive Landmark
Central Pattana is also driving Thailand towards becoming a Global Festive Landmark by upgrading Thai festivals into World-Class Experience Destinations throughout the year.
The company highlighted the success of Thailand’s Songkran Festival 2026, which attracted more than 15 million participants nationwide and generated more than 33 million online engagements.
It is also extending tourism momentum through Summer Fest 2026, turning Central shopping centres nationwide into summer experience destinations for Thai and foreign tourists during the peak season. In addition, The Great Chinese New Year 2026 helped create shopping, worship, dining, travel and cultural celebration landmarks to attract tourists from around the world.
Awards and global recognition
Central Pattana has continued to receive recognition from national and global platforms in branding, marketing, sustainability and corporate management. The company was included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices, based on an assessment of 332 real estate companies worldwide.
It has also been listed for eight consecutive years in the DJSI World index and 12 consecutive years in the DJSI Emerging Market index. Central Pattana was also ranked in the top 10% of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and received awards from several platforms, including Future Trends Awards 2026, Thailand Social Awards 2026 and Thailand’s Most Admired Company 2025-2026.
Portfolio at end of Q1 2026
As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, Central Pattana managed 44 shopping-centre projects. These comprised 42 Central shopping centres, 17 in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, 24 in other provinces and one in Malaysia, as well as Esplanade and Mega Bangna.
The company also had 16 community malls, total net leasable area of 2.3 million square metres, 11 office buildings, 11 hotels and 51 residential projects, including both high-rise and low-rise developments.