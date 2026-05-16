Central Pattana Q1 profit rises 18% to 4.97bn baht

Key developments include a future-city project in Rangsit on more than 750 rai, described as the largest project in the company’s history. Other major projects include Central GR9, a mixed-use project in the Rama 9 central business district, and The Central District, which will link Central Lat Phrao with The Central Phaholyothin.

Several new projects are also scheduled to open in 2026. These include Central Khon Kaen Campus, a new mixed-use development in the Northeast, comprising a shopping centre, a 33-storey PHYLL super-premium condominium, and the first GO! Hotel in the region.

The company is also preparing to open Central Northville, a large mixed-use project in the heart of Nonthaburi, in the early third quarter of 2026. At the same time, it will continue landmark transformations nationwide, including the new-look Central Bangna, a major transformation of Central Chiang Mai Airport after 30 years, and the expansion and renovation of Central Phuket into The World’s Luxury Destination outside Bangkok.

Pushing Thailand as a Global Festive Landmark

Central Pattana is also driving Thailand towards becoming a Global Festive Landmark by upgrading Thai festivals into World-Class Experience Destinations throughout the year.

The company highlighted the success of Thailand’s Songkran Festival 2026, which attracted more than 15 million participants nationwide and generated more than 33 million online engagements.

It is also extending tourism momentum through Summer Fest 2026, turning Central shopping centres nationwide into summer experience destinations for Thai and foreign tourists during the peak season. In addition, The Great Chinese New Year 2026 helped create shopping, worship, dining, travel and cultural celebration landmarks to attract tourists from around the world.



Awards and global recognition

Central Pattana has continued to receive recognition from national and global platforms in branding, marketing, sustainability and corporate management. The company was included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices, based on an assessment of 332 real estate companies worldwide.

It has also been listed for eight consecutive years in the DJSI World index and 12 consecutive years in the DJSI Emerging Market index. Central Pattana was also ranked in the top 10% of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and received awards from several platforms, including Future Trends Awards 2026, Thailand Social Awards 2026 and Thailand’s Most Admired Company 2025-2026.

Portfolio at end of Q1 2026

As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, Central Pattana managed 44 shopping-centre projects. These comprised 42 Central shopping centres, 17 in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, 24 in other provinces and one in Malaysia, as well as Esplanade and Mega Bangna.

The company also had 16 community malls, total net leasable area of 2.3 million square metres, 11 office buildings, 11 hotels and 51 residential projects, including both high-rise and low-rise developments.