Thailand faces summer storms and heavy rain across Northeast

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast summer storms and gusty winds over 60% of the Northeast on Wednesday (April 29, 2026), with heavy rain in some areas, while Bangkok and its vicinity will see more rain and hot daytime weather.

Over the next 24 hours, summer storms are forecast in the North, Northeast and East, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some places, as well as possible lightning.

This is because another high-pressure area, or cold air mass, from China has already extended over upper Laos and upper Vietnam and is expected to move down to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea on Wednesday.

Upper Thailand, meanwhile, is hot to very hot.