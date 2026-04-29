Thailand faces summer storms and heavy rain across Northeast

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2026
Thailand faces summer storms and heavy rain across Northeast

Bangkok and surrounding provinces will be hot by day with more rain, while the North, Northeast and East face summer storms, gusty winds and hail.

  • Thailand's Northeast region is forecast to be hit by summer storms and gusty winds, affecting 60% of the area.
  • The severe weather, which includes heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and possible lightning, is caused by a high-pressure system moving down from China.
  • The Thai Meteorological Department has advised people in the Northeast to take precautions, such as avoiding open areas and securing property and crops.
  • While other parts of Thailand will see some rain, the most significant impact of the summer storms is concentrated in the Northeast.

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast summer storms and gusty winds over 60% of the Northeast on Wednesday (April 29, 2026), with heavy rain in some areas, while Bangkok and its vicinity will see more rain and hot daytime weather.

Over the next 24 hours, summer storms are forecast in the North, Northeast and East, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some places, as well as possible lightning.

This is because another high-pressure area, or cold air mass, from China has already extended over upper Laos and upper Vietnam and is expected to move down to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea on Wednesday.

Upper Thailand, meanwhile, is hot to very hot.

People in affected areas are advised to beware of summer storms and to avoid staying in open areas, near large trees, structures and unsecured billboards.

Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect agricultural output and livestock from possible damage, while people should also take care of their health during changing weather conditions.

For the South, there will be thunderstorms in some places because southerly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Wednesday (April 29) to 6am on Thursday (April 30)

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperature: 28-29°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35-38°C
  • Southerly winds: 10-20 km/h

North

  • Generally hot, with very hot weather in some areas. Thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the area, with gusty winds and hail in some places, in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature: 20-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-40°C
  • Southwesterly winds: 5-15 km/h

Northeast

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 60% of the area, gusty winds and hail in some places, and heavy rain in some areas, in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-37°C
  • Southeasterly winds: 10-15 km/h

Central

  • Hot to very hot during the day, with thundershowers in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places, in Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • Minimum temperature: 26-28°C
  • Maximum temperature: 36-40°C
  • Southerly winds: 10-15 km/h

East

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, gusty winds and hail in some places, in Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-28°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-37°C
  • Southeasterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Waves will be about 1 metre high and more than 1 metre high in thunderstorm areas.

South (east coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 30% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36°C
  • Southeasterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Waves will be about 1 metre high and more than 1 metre high in thunderstorm areas.

South (west coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 40% of the area, mostly in Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35-36°C
  • Easterly winds: 10-30 km/h
  • Waves will be below 1 metre high and more than 1 metre high in thunderstorm areas.
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