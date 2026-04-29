Thailand faces summer storms and heavy rain across Northeast

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast summer storms and gusty winds over 60% of the Northeast on Wednesday (April 29, 2026), with heavy rain in some areas, while Bangkok and its vicinity will see more rain and hot daytime weather.
Over the next 24 hours, summer storms are forecast in the North, Northeast and East, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some places, as well as possible lightning.
This is because another high-pressure area, or cold air mass, from China has already extended over upper Laos and upper Vietnam and is expected to move down to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea on Wednesday.
Upper Thailand, meanwhile, is hot to very hot.
People in affected areas are advised to beware of summer storms and to avoid staying in open areas, near large trees, structures and unsecured billboards.
Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect agricultural output and livestock from possible damage, while people should also take care of their health during changing weather conditions.
For the South, there will be thunderstorms in some places because southerly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces
North
Northeast
Central
East