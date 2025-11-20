Singaporean scam ringleader with Interpol Red Notice nabbed in Khon Kaen

Police said Eng Sie had fled to Thailand, married a Thai woman, and had been living quietly in Khon Kaen before officers moved in to arrest him.

During questioning, Eng Sie confessed to working as a financial administrator for the scam network, whose leaders and members were Singaporean and Malaysian nationals. He also admitted to making fraudulent calls to Singaporean victims while posing as officials from various government agencies. He earned a salary of US$4,000 (about 120,000 baht) per month.

He has been handed over for legal proceedings and will be deported back to Singapore to face prosecution under Singaporean law.