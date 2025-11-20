Singaporean scam ringleader with Interpol Red Notice nabbed in Khon Kaen

The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) on Wednesday arrested Eng Sie, a 32-year-old Singaporean national, in Dong Lan subdistrict, Si Chomphu district, Khon Kaen province. He was detained for overstaying in Thailand and as a wanted suspect under an Interpol Red Notice, facing charges relating to organised crime.
The arrest followed coordination with Singaporean authorities, who revealed that Eng Sie—also known as “Bryan”—was a key member of a Cambodia-based scam syndicate operating out of Phnom Penh. He is ranked among the 34 top targets on Singapore Police Force’s list of Scam Syndicate in Cambodia suspects.
Police said Eng Sie had fled to Thailand, married a Thai woman, and had been living quietly in Khon Kaen before officers moved in to arrest him.
During questioning, Eng Sie confessed to working as a financial administrator for the scam network, whose leaders and members were Singaporean and Malaysian nationals. He also admitted to making fraudulent calls to Singaporean victims while posing as officials from various government agencies. He earned a salary of US$4,000 (about 120,000 baht) per month.
He has been handed over for legal proceedings and will be deported back to Singapore to face prosecution under Singaporean law.