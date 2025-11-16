Thai police propose international taskforce to suppress cyber scam gangs

A senior Thai police officer has insisted during an international meeting on online scams in China that Thailand is not a hub for cyber-criminal networks and has proposed the creation of an international taskforce to crack down on scam gangs operating across the region.

The proposal was made by Pol Lt Gen Jirapop Phuridej, assistant national police chief and head of the Anti-Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC), during a ministerial-level meeting in Kunming on Friday. The meeting was attended by representatives from China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Thailand proposes special six-nation taskforce

During the meeting, Jirapop proposed the establishment of a special force comprising representatives from all six nations, with the authority to conduct on-site suppression operations against call-centre scam gangs. He said the taskforce should adopt real-time intelligence-sharing mechanisms similar to those already used by the ACSC among Thai agencies.