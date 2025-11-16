Thai police propose international taskforce to suppress cyber scam gangs

A senior Thai police officer has insisted during an international meeting on online scams in China that Thailand is not a hub for cyber-criminal networks and has proposed the creation of an international taskforce to crack down on scam gangs operating across the region.
The proposal was made by Pol Lt Gen Jirapop Phuridej, assistant national police chief and head of the Anti-Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC), during a ministerial-level meeting in Kunming on Friday. The meeting was attended by representatives from China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.
During the meeting, Jirapop proposed the establishment of a special force comprising representatives from all six nations, with the authority to conduct on-site suppression operations against call-centre scam gangs. He said the taskforce should adopt real-time intelligence-sharing mechanisms similar to those already used by the ACSC among Thai agencies.
Jirapop added that the taskforce must be capable of responding to critical intelligence within 24 hours, operate under transparent procedures, and take joint responsibility for outcomes. All operations should be reported regularly to the countries concerned.
He also urged the formation of a joint committee among the six nations to monitor the taskforce's work and ensure full cooperation from every country involved.
Jirapop presented three core measures for joint enforcement against online scam networks:
Measure 1: Establish a real-time data-exchange system and create a shared central database of mule accounts, phone numbers, and IP addresses linked to criminal activity. Automated alerts would allow all countries to block, freeze, and investigate simultaneously.
Measure 2: Appoint Cyber Liaison Officers. Each country would deploy law-enforcement personnel to key operational hubs abroad to act as a direct line for immediate cooperation, enabling information requests and joint actions to be completed within the same day.
Measure 3: Implement joint telecommunications control measures, including stricter SIM-card registration through identity-verification systems (such as facial recognition), limits on SIM ownership per individual, and monitoring of suspicious SIM usage. If widespread scam-related signals are detected, nations would consider temporarily cutting the signal until investigations conclude.
Jirapop noted that these measures form the joint operational plan signed by Thailand and Cambodia at the General Border Committee meeting in Malaysia on October 23.
During the meeting, Jirapop stressed that Thailand is not the main base of operations for call-centre gangs. He said mule-account transactions were often traced to bank accounts in neighbouring countries, while IP addresses linked to scam websites were also found outside Thailand.
He emphasised that all six nations must work together and must not allow scam networks to operate freely within their borders. If Thai police were alerted to a scam network operating inside Thailand, authorities would immediately take action and report the results to the alerting nation.
The meeting ultimately agreed on a comprehensive 21-point initiative to govern and combat telecom and online fraud, including: