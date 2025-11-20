NDSC says territory clearing underway as online scam eradication efforts intensify in Myawady

Speaking about ongoing crackdowns on online scams and illegal online gambling in the Myawady region in Kayin State, as well as cooperation with international partners, Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun reiterated that these operations are being carried out in areas where authorities have regained control.

“We have begun anti–online gambling operations in the parts of Myawady and surrounding areas that we can secure. As stability improves, we’ve been conducting territorial control and clearance measures, and at the same time, taking action to completely eradicate online scam networks. In these operations, our security forces, soldiers, and officials have shed their blood, sweat, and even risked their lives,” he said.

He added that authorities have inspected foreigners who had unlawfully entered the region and released some inspection records to the media and the public. These records, he said, clearly show where these individuals came from and what activities they were engaged in.

Regarding building demolitions, he said the neighbouring country had raised concerns that debris might fall into their territory. “We have video records showing that nothing fell across the border. This building inside KK Park collapsed straight down because we used advanced demolition methods. Even the nearby trees didn’t shake,” he said.