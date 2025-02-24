Whoscall reveals 2024 statistics: scam calls and SMS surge to 168 million

Manwoo Joo, CEO of Gogolook Thailand, stated that since the company began publishing its annual report in 2020, it has been closely monitoring the rising trend of scams across nearly all major markets where Whoscall operates.

Currently, fraudsters are widely using AI technology to carry out scams, making fraudulent schemes increasingly complex and continuously growing. Key scam trends to watch include impersonation of government and private sector entities, financial fraud in various forms—through phone calls, SMS messages, and malicious links—as well as the alarming rise in personal data leaks.

Increase in Scam Calls and Messages in Thailand

In 2024, Whoscall detected a staggering 168 million scam calls and SMS messages in Thailand, marking a 112% increase from 79.2 million in 2023—the highest figure in five years. Scam calls rose to 38 million from 20.8 million in 2023, while fraudulent SMS messages surged to nearly 130 million from 58.3 million in the previous year.

The most common scams include fake product and service sales, impersonation of official entities, fraudulent easy loan approvals, fake debt collection, and debt-related scams.