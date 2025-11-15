6 countries agree to combat “scammers”; “Big Kong” introduces 3 urgent measures

Example of successful collaboration

These measures align with previous operational agreements between Thailand and Cambodia to tackle cyber scams at the border. Thailand has been actively cutting off suspicious phone signals, freezing bank accounts, tracking financial trails, and supporting victims. Pol Lt Gen Jiraphop confirmed Thailand’s willingness to exchange in-depth data with cooperating countries, especially China, which has been a key partner in many cases.

“Thailand will not allow scam centres to operate within its borders. Every lead we receive will be acted upon decisively without exception. Crimes have no borders, and therefore, the fight against them must also have no borders.”

He emphasised Thailand’s commitment to transnational cooperation in eliminating scam operations, ensuring real partnerships with countries in the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) region. Thailand remains ready to lead and strengthen the role of the ACSC as a regional coordinating body for data exchange and joint operations.

Pol Lt Gen Jiraphop also shared an example from the Thailand-Myanmar border, where 1,598 scammers from 28 nationalities were arrested. Thailand is working to quickly separate victims from criminals and send them back to their home countries.

ASEAN collaboration and next steps

The 6 countries’ ministers concluded with 21 key cooperation points, including:

1. Joint operations to dismantle "scam centres", gambling zones, and fraud networks with a comprehensive approach. Thailand has presented successful examples to be used as models.

2. Joint operations to crack down on gambling hubs and fraud centres

Thailand is ready to send law enforcement officers to participate in operations in every country, urging the exchange of evidence to ensure cross-border investigations proceed without limitations.

3. Joint arrests and coordinated investigations

Countries will work together to investigate, gather evidence, and exchange criminal evidence systematically (full transfer of criminal evidence).

4. Repatriation/extradition of suspects

Suspects should be repatriated to their home countries to prevent transnational criminals from evading justice by living freely in another country.

5. Seizing, freezing, and tracking assets

Track and seize assets related to criminal cases and return them to the victims or relevant countries.

6. Establishing official 6-nation meetings

Regular ministerial-level and department/agency-level meetings will be held to discuss progress and cooperation.

7. Establishing a "6-nation Ministerial Mechanism to Combat Telecommunications and Online Fraud"

8. Annual rotating meetings hosted by each country

Countries will take turns hosting meetings to report progress, identify obstacles, and jointly determine future action plans.

9. Working-level meetings under the Ministerial Framework

Regular working-level meetings will translate policy decisions into practical actions and ensure effective follow-up.

10. Developing cross-border case coordination and intelligence sharing systems

11. Creating and improving platforms for intelligence sharing

This includes platforms for call centres, websites/apps, money mule accounts, and cryptocurrency exchanges.

12. Setting joint standards for digital investigations

Standards for data logs and digital evidence that can be used in each country’s judicial process.

13. Supporting the tracking of financial and data flows

Ensuring that cross-border cases are treated as “one case” to expand the investigation.

14. Expanding cooperation with international organisations, civil society, and tech companies

15. Continuously supporting regional joint operations

Countries will continue to work together in operations focused on tackling scams.

16. Exchanging case studies and regulatory approaches for platforms, telecom providers, payment systems, and crypto exchanges

17. Inviting NGOs and tech companies to cooperate

In areas such as data sharing, alert systems, website/number/account blocking, legal research, technology development, and training (AI, Big Data, OSINT, Blockchain Analytics, etc.). Campaigns will be organised in multiple languages to prevent victims across borders.

18. Confirming the joint strategic framework under the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) and rule of law

This framework will guide all cooperation efforts.

19. Each country will fully utilise its domestic laws to combat scam centres within its own borders and ensure there are no “Safe Havens” for scam operations in the region.

20. Following the Global Security Initiative, Global Governance Initiative, and MLC framework

Countries will operate within these global frameworks to ensure security and governance standards.

21. Emphasising transparency, rule of law, and mutual benefit

All cooperation projects will be based on transparency, rule of law, and mutual benefit.

At the same time, Liu Zhongyi, Assistant Minister of Public Security of the People's Republic of China, praised Thailand for its measures and sincere clarity in tackling scammers. The meeting also reviewed joint operations, such as the China-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral mechanism to combat gambling and scams in Myanmar’s border areas, the China-Laos joint operation in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, and the China-Cambodia-Vietnam cooperation in arresting and extraditing scam suspects. This reflects that the newly announced cooperation framework builds on the real operational successes already achieved.

Pol Lt Gen Jiraphop concluded by stating that Thailand proposes to attack the root cause — ensuring that no country provides a safe haven for scam gangs. Countries with operational bases on their own territory must take responsibility for vigorous action against these groups. Allowing scam centres to exist is akin to “providing shelter to criminals,” which goes against the rule of law and true friendly relations between countries.

He also proposed the establishment of a Joint Task Force that uses real-time data from the ACSC. Thailand suggests setting up a special international task force to dismantle scam centres on the ground, using ACSC’s real-time information exchange system, aiming to respond to key leads within 24 hours.

Furthermore, transparency and accountability mechanisms should be established. Every case involving cross-border intelligence sharing should be followed up with regular updates to the affected countries. He also proposed setting up a joint working group to monitor and ensure that cooperation is being carried out effectively, ensuring all parties are confident in the commitment to tackling scams.