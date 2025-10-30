Thai parliament urged to enact emergency decree to combat scam syndicates and money laundering

In a recent parliamentary session, Rangsiman Rome, MP and Deputy People's Party Leader, called on the government to enact an emergency decree to dismantle transnational cybercrime networks and address the influx of illicit capital into Thailand.

Rome criticized the government's current measures, highlighting that while actions such as cutting off electricity and internet access to scam operations have been proposed, they have not been effectively implemented. He pointed out that Cambodia has not followed through on these measures, allowing scam operations to resume. Furthermore, he emphasized that these syndicates are not only involved in cybercrime but are also laundering money to fund legitimate businesses, thereby undermining Thailand's competitiveness.

Rome also expressed concerns about the government's inaction regarding the Prince Group case, suggesting that political ties may be hindering effective prosecution. He proposed several measures, including establishing clear international agreements, creating a joint task force with foreign agencies like Interpol, and enhancing cooperation between the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and private sector banks to trace and block illicit funds.