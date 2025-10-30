Thai parliament urged to enact emergency decree to combat scam syndicates and money laundering

In a recent parliamentary session, Rangsiman Rome, MP and Deputy People's Party Leader, called on the government to enact an emergency decree to dismantle transnational cybercrime networks and address the influx of illicit capital into Thailand.
Rome criticized the government's current measures, highlighting that while actions such as cutting off electricity and internet access to scam operations have been proposed, they have not been effectively implemented. He pointed out that Cambodia has not followed through on these measures, allowing scam operations to resume. Furthermore, he emphasized that these syndicates are not only involved in cybercrime but are also laundering money to fund legitimate businesses, thereby undermining Thailand's competitiveness.
Rome also expressed concerns about the government's inaction regarding the Prince Group case, suggesting that political ties may be hindering effective prosecution. He proposed several measures, including establishing clear international agreements, creating a joint task force with foreign agencies like Interpol, and enhancing cooperation between the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and private sector banks to trace and block illicit funds.
He further recommended that the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society amend regulations to facilitate the arrest of transnational criminals and urged the government to consider declaring a state of emergency during the parliamentary recess to expedite the crackdown on scam syndicates.
Rome concluded by warning that if these issues are not addressed, illicit capital could dominate the political landscape, potentially leading to a scenario where elections are influenced by money from criminal enterprises.
The government's response to these proposals remains to be seen, but the call for decisive action underscores the growing concern over the impact of scam syndicates on Thailand's economy and governance.