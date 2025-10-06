Court accepts defamation suit filed by businessman against MP Rangsiman Rome

The court on Monday accepted a lawsuit filed by businessman Benjamin Mauerberger (Ben Smith) against Rangsiman Rome, a list MP from the People’s Party, on defamation charges.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for November 24, while a related civil case has been set for December 15, when both parties are expected to attend a settlement discussion.
The lawsuit stems from remarks made by Rangsiman during the Cabinet policy statement debate on September 30, in which he accused Ben Smith of being a scammer, call-centre operator, and grey capitalist, causing severe damage to Smith’s reputation.
Following the incident, Smith authorised Thanadon Suwannarit to file both criminal and civil suits, seeking over 100 million baht in damages. The court has accepted both cases.
Thanadon told reporters that Smith has no arrest warrants in Thailand or internationally and remains in the country, contrary to Rangsiman’s claims that he had fled. He explained that Smith had merely travelled abroad for business negotiations.
Rangsiman earlier alleged that Smith was behind a network of scammers and money-laundering operations linked to Cambodia. Thanadon countered that if Rangsiman had concrete evidence, he should file a complaint with the authorities.
Regarding Rangsiman’s claim that information from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicated Smith was accused in 2021 of engaging in unlicensed investment schemes, Thanadon presented documents showing the SEC record referred to a different individual with a similar name.
He insisted that the lawsuits were not intended to silence Rangsiman and that he was acting solely as Smith’s legal adviser, not as an associate of Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow.
Thanadon also confirmed that Ben Smith had previously served as an advisor to the Cambodian government, but clarified that he had never received any payment or compensation for that role.
Smith currently holds Cambodian citizenship and runs businesses in real estate, aircraft brokerage, and yacht sales in Thailand, Singapore, and other countries, which naturally led to his acquaintance with several Thai politicians.
As for Rangsiman’s remarks implying Thamanat’s involvement, Thanadon said they were presented merely as questions rather than direct accusations, hence no personal lawsuit had been filed.
Thamanat is expected to clarify the matter before the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform on December 9.