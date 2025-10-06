Court accepts defamation suit filed by businessman against MP Rangsiman Rome

Regarding Rangsiman’s claim that information from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicated Smith was accused in 2021 of engaging in unlicensed investment schemes, Thanadon presented documents showing the SEC record referred to a different individual with a similar name.

He insisted that the lawsuits were not intended to silence Rangsiman and that he was acting solely as Smith’s legal adviser, not as an associate of Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow.

Thanadon also confirmed that Ben Smith had previously served as an advisor to the Cambodian government, but clarified that he had never received any payment or compensation for that role.

Smith currently holds Cambodian citizenship and runs businesses in real estate, aircraft brokerage, and yacht sales in Thailand, Singapore, and other countries, which naturally led to his acquaintance with several Thai politicians.

As for Rangsiman’s remarks implying Thamanat’s involvement, Thanadon said they were presented merely as questions rather than direct accusations, hence no personal lawsuit had been filed.

Thamanat is expected to clarify the matter before the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform on December 9.