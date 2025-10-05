Thai lawyer agrees to defend controversial ‘Ben Smith’ by suing Rangsiman

Thamanat’s legal adviser faces backlash for representing accused scam suspect

A legal adviser to Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow faced a social media backlash after announcing on Saturday that he would represent a controversial South African businessman in a defamation case against a People’s Party MP.

Thanadol Suwannarit revealed on his Facebook page at 9.43pm that he had been appointed by Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, to file criminal and civil lawsuits against Rangsiman Rome.

Thanadol said he would hold a press conference at the Criminal Court at 10.30am on Sunday after filing a criminal defamation suit against Rangsiman. He added that he would also represent his client in a civil lawsuit seeking 100 million baht in damages.