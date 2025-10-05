Thai lawyer agrees to defend controversial ‘Ben Smith’ by suing Rangsiman

A legal adviser to Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow faced a social media backlash after announcing on Saturday that he would represent a controversial South African businessman in a defamation case against a People’s Party MP.
Thanadol Suwannarit revealed on his Facebook page at 9.43pm that he had been appointed by Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith, to file criminal and civil lawsuits against Rangsiman Rome.
Thanadol said he would hold a press conference at the Criminal Court at 10.30am on Sunday after filing a criminal defamation suit against Rangsiman. He added that he would also represent his client in a civil lawsuit seeking 100 million baht in damages.
During a parliamentary debate on September 30, Rangsiman, a list MP from the People’s Party, alleged connections between an adviser to Cambodian leaders, scam syndicates, and transnational crime networks.
He named Ben Smith as an adviser to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet, citing investigative journalist Tom Wright — best known for uncovering Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal — as his source.
Rangsiman also claimed that both Hun Sen and Hun Manet shared the same adviser, who had close ties to Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow.
Following Thanadol’s post, many netizens expressed support for Rangsiman, praising him for performing his duty as an MP.
Some urged the People’s Party to withdraw its support for the minority government and to launch a censure debate aimed at bringing down the administration before it completes its promised four-month term.
Others criticised Thanadol for defending a businessman accused of running large-scale scam operations.
Benjamin Mauerberger, known in Thailand as Ben Smith, is a South African businessman who has attracted widespread media and political attention.
He has been identified in multiple reports as a key suspect and alleged “mammoth-level leader” of a Cambodian scam network linked to money laundering, call centre fraud, and human trafficking — reportedly involving assets worth US$1.5 billion.
Mauerberger has strongly denied all allegations, calling them “vile fabrications” and part of a “relentless smear campaign” led by journalist Tom Wright. He insists he is innocent, not a fugitive, and has filed legal proceedings against Wright and other parties.
He reportedly fled Thailand on September 29 2025 aboard a private jet while under investigation, later issuing a public statement on October 2 claiming to be a “political victim” caught in broader power struggles.