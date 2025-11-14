Military identifies 13 Cambodian scammer sites; analysts warn Phnom Penh diverting attention from crackdown

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2025

Thailand locks onto 13 scammer-linked targets in Cambodia as analysts say recent border incidents are staged to divert attention from global pressure on Phnom Penh

Thai military locks onto 13 targets, ready to strike Cambodian scammer strongholds — analysts say Phnom Penh is creating distractions to pressure Thailand to scrap peace declaration

The situation along the Sa Kaeo–Prachin Buri border continues to escalate as the First Army Region and the Burapha Force intensify operations following the recent chaos near Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district — known on the Cambodian side as Ban Prichan in Banteay Meanchey province. Thai operations are now being carried out on two levels:

Level 1: Daily operations — landmine clearance and civilian protection

Troops from the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1, together with the 2nd Engineer Regiment, continue clearing suspected danger zones. Their latest progress covers the remaining contaminated area at Ban Nong Chan, known as Area C, where work began on November 11.

Today alone, 968 square metres were cleared, bringing the cumulative total for Area C to 2,453 square metres, with seven anti-personnel mines already discovered.

Meanwhile, the 2nd Engineer Regiment has constructed three civilian bunkers and ten defensive double foxholes in the Nong Ya Kaew area, with work now 44% complete.

Level 2: Immediate-response mission — military on standby with targets locked

Amid escalating tension along the Sa Kaeo border, reports confirm that First Army Commander Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan has ordered full readiness — personnel, equipment, and pre-identified targets.

Thai intelligence has geolocated 13 buildings and safehouses used by Cambodian-based scam syndicates directly opposite Sa Kaeo province. All 13 targets have been “locked in”, with units ready to act immediately if given the green light by higher command and the Thai government.

The weaponry prepared is capable of large-scale destruction, ensuring all targets can be neutralised swiftly if operations are authorised.

Analysts: Cambodia creating staged incidents to divert attention from its scam empire

According to assessments by First Army Region analysts, a pattern is becoming clear:
  • The landmine ambush at Huai Ta Maria in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket — where the seventh Thai soldier lost his leg
  • The provoked disturbances at Ban Prichan / Ban Nong Ya Kaew

These incidents appear strategically timed. The analysis concludes that Cambodia may be attempting to distract from the global scrutiny it faces over its massive scammer networks, shifting the narrative to renewed border conflict instead.


Patterns noted by Thai analysts

Thai sources believe Cambodia has carefully prepared its approach:

  1. Laying long rows of fresh landmines across multiple infiltration points — Huai Ta Maria, Sam Tae, Chong Arn Ma — in wide scatter patterns, ensuring that any Thai misstep results in casualties.
  2. Pressuring Thailand to withdraw from the Joint Peace Declaration, knowing this document obligates Cambodia to cooperate in tackling scammer networks.
  3. Once Thailand suspends or cancels the declaration, Cambodia is freed from any commitment to crack down on scam syndicates operating on its soil.
  4. The issue then shifts from tackling cross-border crime to military tension and information warfare between the two countries.
  5. If Thailand or ASEAN fall into this trap, Cambodia could steer events back into a new round of negotiations — with no real progress on dismantling scammer operations, which continue funding power networks linked to the Hun Sen system.


Thai security agencies urge decisive action against scammer infrastructure

Thai security officials — particularly border-operation units — have formally proposed to higher authorities that destroying scammer strongholds is the only effective way to curb the “grey money” and financial networks that sustain these criminal groups.

They argue that as long as scammer operations continue funding Cambodia’s influential networks, these groups will retain the resources to perpetuate activities that threaten Thailand’s border security.

