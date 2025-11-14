Thai military locks onto 13 targets, ready to strike Cambodian scammer strongholds — analysts say Phnom Penh is creating distractions to pressure Thailand to scrap peace declaration
The situation along the Sa Kaeo–Prachin Buri border continues to escalate as the First Army Region and the Burapha Force intensify operations following the recent chaos near Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district — known on the Cambodian side as Ban Prichan in Banteay Meanchey province. Thai operations are now being carried out on two levels:
Troops from the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1, together with the 2nd Engineer Regiment, continue clearing suspected danger zones. Their latest progress covers the remaining contaminated area at Ban Nong Chan, known as Area C, where work began on November 11.
Today alone, 968 square metres were cleared, bringing the cumulative total for Area C to 2,453 square metres, with seven anti-personnel mines already discovered.
Meanwhile, the 2nd Engineer Regiment has constructed three civilian bunkers and ten defensive double foxholes in the Nong Ya Kaew area, with work now 44% complete.
Amid escalating tension along the Sa Kaeo border, reports confirm that First Army Commander Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan has ordered full readiness — personnel, equipment, and pre-identified targets.
Thai intelligence has geolocated 13 buildings and safehouses used by Cambodian-based scam syndicates directly opposite Sa Kaeo province. All 13 targets have been “locked in”, with units ready to act immediately if given the green light by higher command and the Thai government.
The weaponry prepared is capable of large-scale destruction, ensuring all targets can be neutralised swiftly if operations are authorised.
These incidents appear strategically timed. The analysis concludes that Cambodia may be attempting to distract from the global scrutiny it faces over its massive scammer networks, shifting the narrative to renewed border conflict instead.
Thai sources believe Cambodia has carefully prepared its approach:
Thai security officials — particularly border-operation units — have formally proposed to higher authorities that destroying scammer strongholds is the only effective way to curb the “grey money” and financial networks that sustain these criminal groups.
They argue that as long as scammer operations continue funding Cambodia’s influential networks, these groups will retain the resources to perpetuate activities that threaten Thailand’s border security.