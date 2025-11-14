Military identifies 13 Cambodian scammer sites; analysts warn Phnom Penh diverting attention from crackdown

Thai military locks onto 13 targets, ready to strike Cambodian scammer strongholds — analysts say Phnom Penh is creating distractions to pressure Thailand to scrap peace declaration

The situation along the Sa Kaeo–Prachin Buri border continues to escalate as the First Army Region and the Burapha Force intensify operations following the recent chaos near Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district — known on the Cambodian side as Ban Prichan in Banteay Meanchey province. Thai operations are now being carried out on two levels:

Level 1: Daily operations — landmine clearance and civilian protection

Troops from the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1, together with the 2nd Engineer Regiment, continue clearing suspected danger zones. Their latest progress covers the remaining contaminated area at Ban Nong Chan, known as Area C, where work began on November 11.

Today alone, 968 square metres were cleared, bringing the cumulative total for Area C to 2,453 square metres, with seven anti-personnel mines already discovered.

Meanwhile, the 2nd Engineer Regiment has constructed three civilian bunkers and ten defensive double foxholes in the Nong Ya Kaew area, with work now 44% complete.