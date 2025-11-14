Second Army boosts combat readiness, vows to defend every inch of Thai territory

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2025

Second Army commander orders Task Force 2 to maintain maximum combat readiness along the Thai–Cambodian border, vowing not to yield even a square centimetre.

Lt Gen Weerayut Raksin, commander of the Second Army Area and chief of its operations centre, inspected the readiness of Task Force 2 of the Suranaree Task Force along the Thai–Cambodian border on Friday.

The visit aimed to assess the security situation in an area that remains sensitive and prone to rapid changes. 

He instructed all units to step up security measures, including patrols, surveillance, military intelligence analysis and contingency preparations in line with multi-dimensional threat-monitoring plans.

Weerayut ordered the force to maintain the highest level of combat readiness to prevent any escalation and ensure stability along the border. He also emphasised caution, discipline and prioritising the safety of both personnel and civilians.

Reaffirming Thailand’s determination to protect its sovereignty, he declared: “The Second Army Area will maintain maximum combat readiness to defend our sovereignty and safeguard the people.”

 

