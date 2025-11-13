Thai Army refutes Cambodia’s claims of aggression, accuses Cambodia of using civilians as shields

In response to Cambodia’s Defence Ministry statement on November 12, 2025, accusing Thailand of firing first during an incident in Prey Chan, Banteay Meanchey Province, the Royal Thai Army has strongly rejected the allegations, stating that Cambodia is "distorting" the facts.

Cambodia’s Ministry had called on the international community to condemn Thailand, claiming that Thai forces opened fire on Cambodian civilians in a village, resulting in five Cambodian civilians being injured.

Cambodia also alleged that the attack was provoked by repeated Thai provocations over several days, asserting that Thailand intended to escalate tensions between the two nations. They demanded Thailand take responsibility for the alleged violations and return to respecting the ceasefire agreement.

In response, Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, explained that Cambodia’s statement is part of a familiar pattern of creating distorted situations and spreading misinformation according to a pre-planned narrative.