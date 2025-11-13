Thai Army refutes Cambodia’s claims of aggression, accuses Cambodia of using civilians as shields

In response to Cambodia’s Defence Ministry statement on November 12, 2025, accusing Thailand of firing first during an incident in Prey Chan, Banteay Meanchey Province, the Royal Thai Army has strongly rejected the allegations, stating that Cambodia is "distorting" the facts.
Cambodia’s Ministry had called on the international community to condemn Thailand, claiming that Thai forces opened fire on Cambodian civilians in a village, resulting in five Cambodian civilians being injured.
Cambodia also alleged that the attack was provoked by repeated Thai provocations over several days, asserting that Thailand intended to escalate tensions between the two nations. They demanded Thailand take responsibility for the alleged violations and return to respecting the ceasefire agreement.
In response, Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, explained that Cambodia’s statement is part of a familiar pattern of creating distorted situations and spreading misinformation according to a pre-planned narrative.
The facts of the incident, according to the Thai Army, show that Cambodian soldiers fired at Thai forces across the border near Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province. In response, the Thai forces took cover and fired back at the point of origin, using only the necessary force as per rules of engagement to stop the aggression and defend Thailand’s sovereignty, as well as the safety of personnel in the area.
The Thai Army’s counterfire was conducted with caution, aimed to neutralise the threat to Thai personnel without impacting civilian areas. The use of weapons was the last resort in this situation, and Thai forces ceased fire immediately once the threat from the Cambodian side subsided.
Therefore, the Thai Army firmly rejects Cambodia's allegations of initiating the gunfire, provocation, and violations of the ceasefire. Furthermore, Cambodia's tactic of firing from within civilian areas, using them as cover, constitutes the use of human shields, a breach of humanitarian principles that shows a lack of regard for the lives of Cambodian civilians.