The Army lashes out at Cambodian media for dirty tactics, alleging Thailand staged its own blast to blame others

On November 12, in response to Cambodian media claims that Thailand “staged the bombing itself” — citing alleged satellite images from Malaysia and alleging that Thailand purchased anti-personnel mines for use — Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree said the Cambodian reports are entirely untrue and represent the same old dirty methods. He said that, judging from the illustrative images used, it is clear they have been doctored and specially fabricated in an unconvincing manner to deceive both domestic and international audiences into blaming Thailand.

Such behaviour, he added, appears intended to conceal and deflect attention from Cambodia’s own breaches of international agreements and the Ottawa Convention regarding the use of landmines, and from the repeated clandestine emplacement of mines during the ceasefire period.

The Army reiterated that the PMN-2 anti-personnel mines found along the border in large numbers have never been in Thai possession, nor have they ever been part of Thailand’s military procurement or arsenal.

Taken together with the other evidence the Army has collected, the records clearly indicate that the mines are Cambodian in origin and were newly emplaced to be used as concealed weapons to threaten and harm Thai forces.