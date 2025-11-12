First Army Area chief vows readiness to protect territory, maintain border closure

The commander of the First Army Area visited the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province on Wednesday and instructed his troops to remain fully prepared to defend the frontier and to strictly maintain the closure of all border crossings with Cambodia.
Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan met with officers of the Burapha Force in Sa Kaeo and chaired a meeting attended by the unit’s commanders and representatives from other concerned agencies.
Participants included Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Photisat, representatives from the Provincial Police Region 2, the Sa Kaeo Provincial Police Office, and officials from the Department of Provincial Administration.
After the meeting, Worayos and his delegation inspected a troop post at the Ban Klong Luen border checkpoint, where he instructed soldiers to coordinate closely with other agencies to ensure the continued closure of the border.
He also ordered patrols along natural crossing routes to prevent illegal entry, particularly by members of online call-centre gangs.
Worayos later visited the Ban Klong Luek railway station to inspect measures to cut off electricity and internet connections extending into Cambodian territory.
The army chief then travelled to Ban Nong Chan to observe ongoing landmine clearance operations.
He was briefed that demining had been completed over an area of 32,000 square metres in Zone A, allowing four local villagers to return and farm their land.
Clearing work in Zone C, covering 336,457 square metres, began on Tuesday and had progressed by 437 square metres so far, with two PMN-type landmines discovered.
Worayos instructed demining units to proceed with extreme caution and adhere to strict safety protocols.
Later, Worayos met residents of Ban Nong Chan and assured them that the army would continue to protect both the people and Thai territory.
“Our troops are fully committed to safeguarding the border and ensuring your safety,” he told the villagers.