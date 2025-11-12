First Army Area chief vows readiness to protect territory, maintain border closure

The commander of the First Army Area visited the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province on Wednesday and instructed his troops to remain fully prepared to defend the frontier and to strictly maintain the closure of all border crossings with Cambodia.

Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan met with officers of the Burapha Force in Sa Kaeo and chaired a meeting attended by the unit’s commanders and representatives from other concerned agencies.

Participants included Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Photisat, representatives from the Provincial Police Region 2, the Sa Kaeo Provincial Police Office, and officials from the Department of Provincial Administration.