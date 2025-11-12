Army dismisses fake Cambodian reports claiming POW’s death and border clash near Chong Ta Thao

On November 12, 2025, at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, Col Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Thai Army, clarified two false reports circulating in Cambodian and social media outlets.
He denied a Cambodian media report claiming that one of the 18 Cambodian prisoners of war had died of heart failure while in Thai custody, and that the Thai authorities had returned the body via the Poipet border checkpoint on the same day. “After verification, this is fake news from Cambodia,” Col Richa said, stressing that all detainees remain safe under strict humanitarian standards.
He also rejected another online rumour alleging that a border clash occurred near Chong Ta Thao, Si Sa Ket province, close to Preah Vihear Temple, in which a Thai soldier was shot in the leg, confirming that this was entirely untrue.
According to Col Richcha, the reported event was actually a routine field exercise, a medical evacuation drill conducted by local army units to ensure readiness in case of an emergency. The Second Army Region commander had personally overseen and prioritised the training.
From an on-site investigation by Thai reporters, it was found that the images circulated online were manipulated by the Cambodian side to distort facts and create social pressure. In reality, Cambodian officials had merely coordinated the repatriation of a Cambodian national who had died in Thailand, and this was unrelated to any prisoner release or detainee exchange.
Thai authorities reaffirmed that no individuals are being held as “prisoners of war”, and no negotiations for release have taken place, contrary to the false reports. All procedures have been carried out in accordance with Thai law and humanitarian principles.
The army urged the public and media to verify information through official sources before sharing, to avoid becoming tools of misinformation that could harm relations between Thailand and Cambodia.