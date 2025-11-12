Army dismisses fake Cambodian reports claiming POW’s death and border clash near Chong Ta Thao

On November 12, 2025, at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, Col Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Thai Army, clarified two false reports circulating in Cambodian and social media outlets.

He denied a Cambodian media report claiming that one of the 18 Cambodian prisoners of war had died of heart failure while in Thai custody, and that the Thai authorities had returned the body via the Poipet border checkpoint on the same day. “After verification, this is fake news from Cambodia,” Col Richa said, stressing that all detainees remain safe under strict humanitarian standards.

He also rejected another online rumour alleging that a border clash occurred near Chong Ta Thao, Si Sa Ket province, close to Preah Vihear Temple, in which a Thai soldier was shot in the leg, confirming that this was entirely untrue.