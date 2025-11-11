Thailand moves to clarify stance after landmine incident on Cambodian border

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, briefed reporters on Tuesday (November 11) about the latest developments along the Thai-Cambodian border.

He said the incident in which a Thai soldier stepped on a landmine at Huai Ta Maria in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district on Monday (November 10) — allegedly due to newly planted explosives by Cambodian forces — constituted a violation of the Joint Declaration, Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Cambodia’s obligations under the Ottawa Convention, to which it is a state party.

“This act reflects Cambodia’s insincerity in reducing tensions,” Nikorndej said. He added that Thailand had decided to suspend the implementation of the Joint Declaration and demanded that Cambodia express regret, conduct a thorough investigation, and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Thailand also requested that the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) be allowed to inspect the site.