Thai Foreign Ministry Provides Update on Rescued 12-Year-Old Trafficking Victim in Tokyo

12-year-old Thai victim is now in protective custody in Tokyo; consular staff are closely liaising with Japanese authorities during ongoing criminal investigation.
The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a follow-up statement detailing the protection and repatriation efforts concerning the 12-year-old Thai girl rescued in Tokyo from a sexual exploitation and human trafficking case.
The update focuses on the immediate care provided and the cooperation between Thai and Japanese authorities.
The incident began to unfold in mid-September 2025 following the arrest of a Japanese massage parlour owner by Tokyo police.
The arrest was prompted by a complaint from the young Thai girl, who was allegedly forced into commercial sexual exploitation after being brought to Japan by her mother.
Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the MFA, confirmed on Friday that the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo acted immediately upon notification from the Japanese side.
A consular official was dispatched to visit the youth on 24 September 2025. During this visit, a screening was conducted using the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), a framework designed to identify victims of human trafficking, which confirmed strong indicators that the child is indeed a victim of trafficking.
The spokesperson confirmed that the young girl is now safely under the protection of the Japanese government.
She is currently residing at a Child and Youth Protection Centre in Tokyo, where she is receiving comprehensive welfare, including food, clothing, medical check-ups, and appropriate treatment.
The Thai Embassy is maintaining close coordination with both the protection centre and the Japanese authorities handling the case.
The girl remains in protective custody to facilitate the ongoing police investigation, which aims to expand the search and identify all individuals involved in the trafficking operation.
Once the investigation and legal processes in Japan are completed, the Japanese authorities are scheduled to formally inform the Embassy of the date set for her repatriation to Thailand.
Upon receiving the repatriation date, the Thai Department of Consular Affairs will take responsibility for coordinating with other relevant domestic agencies and the girl's family.
This coordination will ensure all preparations are made for her safe return and that she receives the necessary ongoing assistance and rehabilitation upon her arrival back in Thailand.