Thai Foreign Ministry Provides Update on Rescued 12-Year-Old Trafficking Victim in Tokyo

12-year-old Thai victim is now in protective custody in Tokyo; consular staff are closely liaising with Japanese authorities during ongoing criminal investigation.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a follow-up statement detailing the protection and repatriation efforts concerning the 12-year-old Thai girl rescued in Tokyo from a sexual exploitation and human trafficking case.

The update focuses on the immediate care provided and the cooperation between Thai and Japanese authorities.

The incident began to unfold in mid-September 2025 following the arrest of a Japanese massage parlour owner by Tokyo police.

The arrest was prompted by a complaint from the young Thai girl, who was allegedly forced into commercial sexual exploitation after being brought to Japan by her mother.

