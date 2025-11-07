Tokyo massage parlor owner held in suspected human trafficking of 12-year-old Thai girl

Despite warnings that she might be arrested, the girl decided to seek help from the Immigration Bureau in Tokyo on her own in September. This led to the exposure of the case. She told immigration officials, "I want to return to Thailand. I want to go back to middle school." She is now under the protection of Japanese authorities and is considered the "youngest human trafficking victim ever encountered by Japanese police."

This incident led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Thai woman who worked at the same establishment, charged with running a prostitution service in a prohibited area of the Yushima district. The business advertised "Thai massage," but there were clear signs in various websites and forums that sexual services were secretly offered.

The police are now investigating whether there is a trafficking syndicate behind the illegal importation of Thai women for prostitution in Japan.

Human trafficking is defined in the human trafficking protocol adopted by the United Nations in 2000 as acts such as transferring persons using violence for the purpose of sexual exploitation or forced labour.

According to the Japanese government’s annual report on human trafficking countermeasures released in August, 66 victims were protected last year, up from 61 the previous year, with about 90% having suffered sexual exploitation. Of those, 41 were under the age of 18.





