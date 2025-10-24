Thai Foreign Ministry Highlights Four-Pillar Strategy for PM’s ASEAN Summit Debut

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to make his international debut by leading the Thai delegation to the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 26–28 October.

The government is positioning the Prime Minister’s trip as a key opportunity to demonstrate Thailand’s strategic leadership.

Nikorndej Balankura, director-general of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, on Friday outlined the comprehensive strategy, emphasising the country's intent to act as a "key strategic player" in driving peace, prosperity, and development across the region.

Four Pillars of the ASEAN Agenda



The Ministry’s strategy for the upcoming Summit is anchored on four core principles:

Promoting Peace and Stability: Thailand will work to strengthen ASEAN Centrality and expand cooperation with external partners under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

Building Regional Security: The focus goes beyond traditional defence to human security, covering threats like online scams, human trafficking, haze pollution, epidemics, and natural disasters.

Driving Inclusive Economic Development: Thailand will push for deeper economic integration, seek to upgrade Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), and accelerate digital transformation, including the establishment of a framework for digital economy cooperation within ASEAN.

Transitioning towards Sustainability: In its role as the coordinator for sustainable development, Thailand will champion regional and external cooperation on matters like clean energy transition and green finance.

