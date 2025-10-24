Thai Foreign Ministry Highlights Four-Pillar Strategy for PM’s ASEAN Summit Debut

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to make his international debut by leading the Thai delegation to the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 26–28 October.
The government is positioning the Prime Minister’s trip as a key opportunity to demonstrate Thailand’s strategic leadership.
Nikorndej Balankura, director-general of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, on Friday outlined the comprehensive strategy, emphasising the country's intent to act as a "key strategic player" in driving peace, prosperity, and development across the region.
Four Pillars of the ASEAN Agenda
The Ministry’s strategy for the upcoming Summit is anchored on four core principles:
Promoting Peace and Stability: Thailand will work to strengthen ASEAN Centrality and expand cooperation with external partners under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).
Building Regional Security: The focus goes beyond traditional defence to human security, covering threats like online scams, human trafficking, haze pollution, epidemics, and natural disasters.
Driving Inclusive Economic Development: Thailand will push for deeper economic integration, seek to upgrade Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), and accelerate digital transformation, including the establishment of a framework for digital economy cooperation within ASEAN.
Transitioning towards Sustainability: In its role as the coordinator for sustainable development, Thailand will champion regional and external cooperation on matters like clean energy transition and green finance.
The agenda is expected to include discussions on pressing regional issues, notably the South China Sea, the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the political crisis in Myanmar.
As Myanmar's close neighbour, Thailand pledged to play an "active role" in supporting ASEAN mechanisms to advance a resolution, including supporting the continuous and effective work of the ASEAN Special Envoy.
Diplomatic Success on Cambodia Border
The ministry also reported significant diplomatic progress on the sensitive Thai-Cambodia border issues, reaffirming that they remain a matter for bilateral resolution.
Following recent meetings of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) and the Joint Border Committee (GBC), Nikorndej confirmed four points of tangible success that benefit Thailand:
Nikorndej described the successful return of Cambodia to the negotiating table as a "concrete success."
This breakthrough is anticipated to culminate in the signing of a declaration of peace between the two countries during the ASEAN meeting, with the US and Malaysia acting as signing witnesses and observers.
He stressed that the observers facilitate the bilateral process but do not influence the negotiations.
Furthermore, he clarified that the controversial 1:200,000 map issue was not discussed, with Thailand maintaining its priority on national sovereignty and citizen safety.
Any future border fence construction will occur exclusively within clearly defined Thai territory for security purposes.
Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday night to prepare for the preceding ministerial-level meetings. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also the Minister of Interior, is scheduled to make an official visit to Malaysia on 25 October before joining the summit.