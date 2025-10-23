Thailand, Cambodia expected to seal border deal at ASEAN Summit

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has expressed confidence that Thailand and Cambodia will reach and sign an accord to resolve ongoing border conflicts during the ASEAN Summit this week.
Sihasak said signs so far were encouraging, with both sides moving closer to finalising the Declaration of Thailand–Cambodia Relations aimed at resolving the border situation. The declaration is expected to be signed on Saturday, October 25, during the ASEAN Summit.
He noted that progress during the first day of the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Malaysia on Wednesday was promising, as Cambodia had agreed in principle to Thailand’s proposed conditions.
According to Sihasak, the Cambodian representatives in the GBC agreed to withdraw heavy and destructive weapons from the border, cooperate with Thailand on landmine clearance, and work jointly to crack down on online scam networks operating in Cambodia.
He said the agreements could be formally signed by Thai Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich and his Cambodian counterpart when they co-chair the GBC meeting on Thursday.
The meeting also addressed the issue of Cambodian encroachment onto Thai soil along the Sa Kaeo border. Sihasak said both sides would discuss practical measures to resolve these incidents and prevent future violations.
“The GBC meeting should conclude successfully by Thursday, after which Gen Nattapon will sign the minutes,” he added.
“If everything proceeds smoothly, the signing of the declaration on Thai–Cambodian relations between the two prime ministers will take place on October 25. The ceremony will be witnessed by US President Donald Trump, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and other ASEAN leaders.”
Sihasak said the declaration would include action plans with clear timeframes covering weapons pullout, mine clearance, and coordinated suppression of international online scam gangs.
The Foreign Minister also revealed that the Thai–Cambodian Joint Commission on Demarcation for Land Boundary (JBC) would later examine details of Cambodian encroachment at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew.
During the two-day JBC special meeting in Chanthaburi on Tuesday and Wednesday, both sides discussed the disputed areas, and Thailand informed Cambodia that it planned to build a border fence along sections of the boundary not under dispute.
Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday morning to chair the second day of the GBC meeting. He departed from Don Mueang Military Airport at 5.55am aboard an air force aircraft, accompanied by Gen Tharapong Malakham, Permanent Secretary of the Defence Ministry; Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces; and Pol Lt Gen Jirapop Phuridej, Assistant National Police Chief.
Speaking to reporters before departure, Nattapon said the JBC meeting held the previous night had achieved 90% progress, and he was confident the remaining issues could be finalised during Thursday’s discussions.
He confirmed that Thailand would maintain its four conditions for ceasefire—arms withdrawal, mine clearance, cooperation against scam syndicates, and systematic administration of border areas.
Nattapon said Cambodia had objected to Thailand’s authority to build a border fence during the JBC meeting, but he did not elaborate.
The defence minister is scheduled to hold a four-eyes meeting with his Cambodian counterpart at 10am before the official GBC session begins, during which both sides are expected to sign the minutes of the meeting as a framework for future conflict resolution.