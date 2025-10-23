Thailand, Cambodia expected to seal border deal at ASEAN Summit

“The GBC meeting should conclude successfully by Thursday, after which Gen Nattapon will sign the minutes,” he added.

“If everything proceeds smoothly, the signing of the declaration on Thai–Cambodian relations between the two prime ministers will take place on October 25. The ceremony will be witnessed by US President Donald Trump, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and other ASEAN leaders.”

Sihasak said the declaration would include action plans with clear timeframes covering weapons pullout, mine clearance, and coordinated suppression of international online scam gangs.

The Foreign Minister also revealed that the Thai–Cambodian Joint Commission on Demarcation for Land Boundary (JBC) would later examine details of Cambodian encroachment at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew.

During the two-day JBC special meeting in Chanthaburi on Tuesday and Wednesday, both sides discussed the disputed areas, and Thailand informed Cambodia that it planned to build a border fence along sections of the boundary not under dispute.

Thai defence chief chairs GBC meeting in Kuala Lumpur

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday morning to chair the second day of the GBC meeting. He departed from Don Mueang Military Airport at 5.55am aboard an air force aircraft, accompanied by Gen Tharapong Malakham, Permanent Secretary of the Defence Ministry; Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces; and Pol Lt Gen Jirapop Phuridej, Assistant National Police Chief.

Speaking to reporters before departure, Nattapon said the JBC meeting held the previous night had achieved 90% progress, and he was confident the remaining issues could be finalised during Thursday’s discussions.

He confirmed that Thailand would maintain its four conditions for ceasefire—arms withdrawal, mine clearance, cooperation against scam syndicates, and systematic administration of border areas.

Nattapon said Cambodia had objected to Thailand’s authority to build a border fence during the JBC meeting, but he did not elaborate.

The defence minister is scheduled to hold a four-eyes meeting with his Cambodian counterpart at 10am before the official GBC session begins, during which both sides are expected to sign the minutes of the meeting as a framework for future conflict resolution.

