Anutin to visit Malaysia, push four key agendas at ASEAN Summit

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will pay an official visit to Malaysia on October 25, 2025, and later attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings from October 26–28 in Kuala Lumpur, at the invitation of Anwar Ibrahim, the Malaysian Prime Minister.
Siripong said this will be Anutin’s second official overseas visit, reflecting Thailand’s recognition of Malaysia as a close neighbour with shared interests and mutual prosperity.
During the visit, the two prime ministers will hold bilateral talks to enhance cooperation in key areas of mutual benefit, particularly in border connectivity, transport and logistics, trade and investment, tourism promotion, and cross-border issues, as well as to strengthen people-to-people ties.
ASEAN Summit priorities
Anutin will also attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and its related meetings, his first multilateral summit as Thailand’s prime minister. The summit, hosted under Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship, will focus on the theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”
Timor-Leste will participate for the first time as a full ASEAN member.
Anutin is expected to highlight four key priorities:
“This visit represents a key opportunity to deepen Thailand–Malaysia relations, especially in border security and economic development,” Siripong said.
He added that the ASEAN Summit will also enable Anutin to engage with major global leaders, including those from the United States, China, Japan, and India, and hold bilateral meetings with several counterparts.
“These discussions will play a vital role in advancing both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, while reinforcing Thailand’s active role on the international stage,” Siripong said.