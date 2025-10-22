Anutin to visit Malaysia, push four key agendas at ASEAN Summit

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will pay an official visit to Malaysia on October 25, 2025, and later attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings from October 26–28 in Kuala Lumpur, at the invitation of Anwar Ibrahim, the Malaysian Prime Minister.

Strengthening bilateral cooperation

Siripong said this will be Anutin’s second official overseas visit, reflecting Thailand’s recognition of Malaysia as a close neighbour with shared interests and mutual prosperity.

During the visit, the two prime ministers will hold bilateral talks to enhance cooperation in key areas of mutual benefit, particularly in border connectivity, transport and logistics, trade and investment, tourism promotion, and cross-border issues, as well as to strengthen people-to-people ties.