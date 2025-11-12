Defence forces chief vows to complete mine clearance in all 13 Thai-Cambodian border zones

Gen Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand, reaffirmed on Wednesday his commitment to completing the mine clearance mission along the Thai-Cambodian border, saying the operation will continue across all 13 designated areas to ensure the safety of civilians and frontline soldiers.

“We are currently working on five pilot areas and will move on to the others once they’re completed. Thailand has already been conducting mine clearance for some time — if Cambodia does nothing, we will still do our duty,” Gen Ukris stated.

When asked about Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit’s remark that Cambodia had yet to respond regarding one of the five pilot sites, Gen Ukrit replied, “That’s their business. We’ll proceed in our areas — why should we worry about them?”

He confirmed that the army will continue its mission in all areas under Thai sovereignty, even if Cambodian forces are stationed nearby.

“We’ll do it — for the safety of our people and our soldiers on the frontline. Why shouldn’t we? I repeat: we will do it,” he said firmly.