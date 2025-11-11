PM orders armed forces to prepare and Interior Ministry to protect border villagers

The landmine blast in Si Sa Ket on Monday prompted Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to order the armed forces to prepare to defend the border, and the Interior Ministry to protect residents from possible clashes, government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Tuesday.

Siripong said Anutin informed the Cabinet during its weekly meeting of the outcomes of the National Security Council session held following the blast at Huai Ta Maria in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district on Monday morning.

During the Cabinet meeting, Anutin expressed his condolences to the Thai troops injured in the explosion. One soldier suffered a severe injury to his right ankle, while three others sustained minor wounds from the blast’s impact.