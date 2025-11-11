Thai soldier undergoes second surgery as blast wound becomes infected

An army sergeant major who lost his right ankle in a landmine blast in Si Sa Ket on Monday underwent a second operation on Tuesday to remove infected tissue from his wound.

Doctors decided to perform the second surgery on Sgt Maj 1st Class Therdsak Samapong after his leg wound showed signs of infection.

Therdsak, commander of a rifle unit, was severely injured when he stepped on a landmine planted on Thai soil while patrolling the Huai Ta Maria area in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district, near Khao Phra Wihan.