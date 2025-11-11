Army says border mines are newly laid, not war remnants

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has released what it says is clear forensic evidence that the landmines detonated by Thai personnel along the Thai–Cambodian border are newly planted devices surreptitiously laid inside Thai territory, not legacy ordnance from past conflicts.
Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree said Cambodia’s claim that the devices are old mines left over from earlier wars is contradicted by Thailand’s technical analysis.
He stated that forensic examination confirms new emplacement in Thai territory, adding that three additional mines of the same type were found in nearby locations, reinforcing the assessment of a recent, deliberate placement.
“Scientific evidence clearly confirms these are newly laid landmines placed within Thailand’s sovereign territory. This endangers our troops and civilians and constitutes a blatant breach of international obligations,” Maj Gen Winthai said.
The Army argued that the incident reflects a lack of good faith by the Cambodian side in adhering to the jointly signed commitments, and amounts to a serious violation of the Ottawa Convention which bans the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel mines.
The RTA affirmed full readiness of personnel and equipment to defend national sovereignty, acting under the NSC resolution and Defence Ministry orders. The military stance, officials said, is intended to uphold Thailand’s inherent right of self-defence in the face of actions that threaten Thai troops and security along the frontier.
The Army underscored that its position is guided by technical evidence and international law, and that the objective is to deter incursions and prevent further threats to Thailand’s sovereignty in the border area.