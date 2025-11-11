Army says border mines are newly laid, not war remnants

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has released what it says is clear forensic evidence that the landmines detonated by Thai personnel along the Thai–Cambodian border are newly planted devices surreptitiously laid inside Thai territory, not legacy ordnance from past conflicts.

The announcement follows landmine incidents that led the National Security Council (NSC) to suspend implementation of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Declaration signed in Kuala Lumpur, and to authorise defensive measures in line with directives from the Defence Ministry.

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree said Cambodia’s claim that the devices are old mines left over from earlier wars is contradicted by Thailand’s technical analysis.

He stated that forensic examination confirms new emplacement in Thai territory, adding that three additional mines of the same type were found in nearby locations, reinforcing the assessment of a recent, deliberate placement.

“Scientific evidence clearly confirms these are newly laid landmines placed within Thailand’s sovereign territory. This endangers our troops and civilians and constitutes a blatant breach of international obligations,” Maj Gen Winthai said.

The Army argued that the incident reflects a lack of good faith by the Cambodian side in adhering to the jointly signed commitments, and amounts to a serious violation of the Ottawa Convention which bans the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel mines.