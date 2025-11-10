Anutin calls urgent NSC meeting, silent on peace pact with Cambodia

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday evening (November 10) announced that he had called an urgent meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) for 8.30am on Tuesday (November 11) to discuss the escalating tension between Thailand and Cambodia.

He said the meeting was necessary due to the growing conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border.

When asked whether Thailand would terminate or withdraw from the peace declaration aimed at restoring border stability, Anutin replied:

“It must be suspended for now, and there will be a process and procedure for that. The incident only occurred today, so tomorrow’s NSC meeting will be an opportunity to meet all relevant agencies, including the military and the Foreign Ministry.”

Asked about the expected direction of the NSC meeting, he said briefly:

“I can’t say at this point.”

When questioned about Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich’s proposal to revoke the Thai-Cambodian peace declaration, Anutin said:

“We will discuss that tomorrow.”

As for whether Cambodia had violated the existing agreement, the prime minister only smiled without giving any response.

He also remained silent when asked if the Thai military was ready in case of renewed clashes.