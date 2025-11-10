Anutin calls urgent NSC meeting, silent on peace pact with Cambodia

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday evening (November 10) announced that he had called an urgent meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) for 8.30am on Tuesday (November 11) to discuss the escalating tension between Thailand and Cambodia.
He said the meeting was necessary due to the growing conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border.
When asked whether Thailand would terminate or withdraw from the peace declaration aimed at restoring border stability, Anutin replied:
“It must be suspended for now, and there will be a process and procedure for that. The incident only occurred today, so tomorrow’s NSC meeting will be an opportunity to meet all relevant agencies, including the military and the Foreign Ministry.”
Asked about the expected direction of the NSC meeting, he said briefly:
“I can’t say at this point.”
When questioned about Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich’s proposal to revoke the Thai-Cambodian peace declaration, Anutin said:
“We will discuss that tomorrow.”
As for whether Cambodia had violated the existing agreement, the prime minister only smiled without giving any response.
He also remained silent when asked if the Thai military was ready in case of renewed clashes.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura, who also serves as director-general of the Department of Information, on Monday expressed the ministry’s deep regret over the Thai soldiers injured in a landmine explosion along the border.
He said the ministry had three to four key points to clarify regarding the incident.
First, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who is currently on an official trip to Hong Kong, has already contacted his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Cambodia, to lodge a protest.
He said Thailand has expressed its concern that the incident ran counter to the spirit and intentions of the Joint Declaration agreed upon by the Thai and Cambodian prime ministers during their meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The Foreign Ministry, he added, is now preparing a formal letter of protest to be sent to the Cambodian government.
Second, regarding the 18 Cambodian prisoners of war, Nikorndej said Thailand would delay their repatriation until the situation becomes clearer, in line with the statement made earlier by Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich.
Third, he said Thailand will proceed in accordance with international law and the Ottawa Convention (the Mine Ban Treaty). The Foreign Ministry will raise the issue under the framework of the Ottawa Convention once again, as Thailand has previously filed protests through this mechanism on several occasions.
He added that on Tuesday (November 11), both the NSC and the Cabinet will convene meetings, with Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow expected to attend as usual. In the afternoon, Sihasak will accompany the prime minister to Si Sa Ket province to visit the injured soldiers and gather first-hand information about the situation. The Thai side will then assess what further measures should be taken.
Nikorndej described the incident as a setback in the peace process, echoing the prime minister’s earlier remark that it represented a pause in the implementation of the agreement. He said Thailand will take time to carefully review the matter at the NSC meeting on Tuesday to determine how to proceed under the framework of the Joint Declaration.
When asked whether the suspension of the Joint Declaration could have diplomatic repercussions, particularly with the United States, which witnessed the signing, the spokesman explained that the declaration had only been temporarily suspended, not revoked.
“We are merely reserving our rights while verifying the facts. We have not yet taken any action that contravenes the joint statement,” he said. “Tomorrow, the prime minister, the defence minister and the foreign minister will have a full picture of what happened, including the nature of the landmine incident, before making an official announcement. For now, it remains as the prime minister has stated: Thailand is reserving its rights and suspending action under the statement.”
Nikorndej also confirmed that Thailand will notify both the United States and Malaysia, which served as observers during the signing of the declaration, to formally explain the current situation.
Regarding reports that Thailand has suspended the renewal of work permits for Cambodian workers, Nikorndej said the issue would be discussed thoroughly at Tuesday’s meetings. At present, he noted, several accounts of the incident have surfaced, and the facts are not yet fully established.
“One thing is certain, a Thai soldier has lost his leg after stepping on a landmine,” he said. “A protest has already been lodged, but how strongly we proceed beyond that will depend on tomorrow’s assessment, when we expect the full picture to become clearer. That outcome will also influence other Thai measures, including the suspension or renewal of Cambodian labour permits.”
When asked whether negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia would have to start over from scratch, Nikorndej replied that “all possibilities remain open.”
“The facts will determine everything, whether the mine was newly planted or left in an area that was still being cleared. It’s too early to say,” he explained. “Depending on what we find, we might have to restart negotiations or proceed case by case. Let’s wait for the results of the NSC meeting tomorrow.”