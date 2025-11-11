Army announces readiness to defend territory in line with NSC resolution

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Tuesday announced that its troops and weapons are fully prepared to conduct military operations to defend the nation against possible Cambodian attacks.

RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said the army is ready in terms of both manpower and armament to safeguard national territory in accordance with the National Security Council (NSC) resolution and directives from the Defence Ministry.

Winthai made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon after the NSC held an urgent meeting earlier in the day and resolved to suspend the implementation of the joint declaration between the Thai and Cambodian prime ministers to rebuild peace.