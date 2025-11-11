Cambodia denies laying new landmines

According to the statement, Thailand reportedly cited the November 10 landmine explosion in the Phnom Trop area near Preah Vihear Temple as a reason for halting implementation of the Joint Declaration and cancelling the scheduled release of 18 Cambodian soldiers still detained in Thailand.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia categorically denies the allegations by Thailand that new landmines have been laid by Cambodia at the border,” the statement read. “It is important to note that most minefields, dating back to Cambodia’s civil wars of the 1970s and 1980s, along the Cambodia–Thailand border, have not yet been fully cleared due to difficult terrain and the undemarcated status of certain border areas.”

Cambodia reaffirmed its commitment to the Joint Declaration, calling it a document widely applauded by the international community. It also emphasised its adherence to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, stressing that Cambodia has never used new landmines and will never do so.