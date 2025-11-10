Defence minister orders delay of release of Cambodian POWs following mine attack

Release suspended after Thai soldiers injured by landmine

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich on Monday ordered the indefinite postponement of the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs) after two Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine while patrolling the border in Si Sa Ket province earlier that morning.

Nattapon warned that Thailand could take stronger action than merely filing a diplomatic protest if investigations confirm that Cambodian troops had deliberately planted the explosive to ambush Thai soldiers.

POW release linked to peace conditions

The Defence Ministry had scheduled the release of 18 Cambodian POWs for Wednesday, after determining that Cambodia had met two key conditions — completing the first phase of heavy weapon withdrawal and refraining from obstructing mine clearance operations in five designated areas.