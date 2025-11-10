Defence minister orders delay of release of Cambodian POWs following mine attack

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich on Monday ordered the indefinite postponement of the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war (POWs) after two Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine while patrolling the border in Si Sa Ket province earlier that morning.
Nattapon warned that Thailand could take stronger action than merely filing a diplomatic protest if investigations confirm that Cambodian troops had deliberately planted the explosive to ambush Thai soldiers.
The Defence Ministry had scheduled the release of 18 Cambodian POWs for Wednesday, after determining that Cambodia had met two key conditions — completing the first phase of heavy weapon withdrawal and refraining from obstructing mine clearance operations in five designated areas.
Cambodia had informed the Thai government that it would complete the first withdrawal phase by Monday.
However, the Royal Thai Army reported at 10am on its Facebook page Army’s News Update that two soldiers were wounded at 9.30am while patrolling in the Huai Ta Maria area near Khao Phra Wiharn, in Kantharalak district.
The injured soldiers were identified as:
It was the second such incident in two months; the previous occurred on August 27. The army noted that this marked the seventh case of Thai soldiers being injured by Cambodian landmines in the past five months.
Gen Nattapon said the Second Army Area commander was investigating whether the explosive was old or newly planted and that initial evidence suggested it was recent.
“So, I ordered the commander to recheck. What’s certain is that the release of the POWs will be put on hold,” Nattapon said.
When asked to confirm the suspension, Nattapon nodded and replied:
“Yes.”
The defence minister affirmed that the ministry would file a formal protest with Cambodia.
“But if we prove that they intended to do it, we’ll do more than just protesting,” he warned.