Thai soldier loses right ankle in landmine blast in Si Sa Ket

A Thai soldier was seriously injured after stepping on a landmine at Huai Ta Maria, opposite the Preah Vihear Temple in Si Sa Ket province, on Monday (November 10).
The Second Army Area, which is responsible for the area, confirmed that rescue teams are working to evacuate the injured personnel from the scene.
According to a post on the Army Military Force Facebook page, the incident occurred at around 9.36am when Sergeant Major First Class Therdsak Samapong, attached to Infantry Company 1611, stepped on a landmine, resulting in the loss of his right ankle.
Private Vajira Phantana, also from Infantry Company 1611, reportedly suffered chest tightness and was taken to hospital along with Therdsak for treatment.
The Royal Thai Army reported that two soldiers were injured after stepping on a landmine in Huai Ta Maria, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, near the Cambodian border.
According to the Suranaree Task Force, the explosion occurred while the troops were conducting a route patrol in the area. Both soldiers sustained injuries and were immediately airlifted to Sunpasit Hospital for treatment.
The army said further details about the incident will be provided once available.