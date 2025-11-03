First Army speeds up mine clearance, builds shelters on Thai-Cambodian border

At Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Task Force 12 and the 2nd Engineer Battalion, working with the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) and its Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1, has deployed mine-clearance teams and machinery to inspect and secure Zone E.

Operations began on October 25 and have so far cleared 18,905 square metres — 9.2% of the 205,405-square-metre target area — with no landmines discovered.

Meanwhile, in Ban Nong Chan, clearance began on October 30 and has so far secured 11,219 square metres (35.06% of the 32,000-square-metre area). One POMZ-2 anti-personnel mine was discovered and reported to relevant authorities for safe disposal and area restoration.