First Army speeds up mine clearance, builds shelters on Thai-Cambodian border

The First Army Area, through the Burapha Task Force, is continuing its mission to safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty along the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province, advancing mine-clearance operations to create safe zones in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew. The initiative aims to return cleared land to local communities.
At Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Task Force 12 and the 2nd Engineer Battalion, working with the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) and its Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1, has deployed mine-clearance teams and machinery to inspect and secure Zone E.
Operations began on October 25 and have so far cleared 18,905 square metres — 9.2% of the 205,405-square-metre target area — with no landmines discovered.
Meanwhile, in Ban Nong Chan, clearance began on October 30 and has so far secured 11,219 square metres (35.06% of the 32,000-square-metre area). One POMZ-2 anti-personnel mine was discovered and reported to relevant authorities for safe disposal and area restoration.
In parallel, the Burapha Task Force and 2nd Engineer Battalion are constructing shelters and bunkers under the Royal Thai Army’s Hataitip Fund project to protect residents along the Sa Kaeo border.
The first phase involves three public shelters and 10 bunkers, now 40% complete. The second phase includes three more shelters and 62 bunkers, currently about 6% complete.
The First Army Area has reaffirmed its readiness to assist Thai officials in border inspection and safety supervision during joint survey and temporary demarcation activities under the General Border Committee (GBC) framework.
The coordinated efforts aim to improve border management and strengthen peace and security for Thai citizens living along the Thai-Cambodian frontier.