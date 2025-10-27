Worayos denies rumours of Ban Khao Din border reopening in Sa Kaeo

The First Army Area commander on Monday denied receiving any government order to reopen a border crossing in Sa Kaeo province.

Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, commander of the First Army Area, was responding to a claim made by political activist Veera Somkwamkid.

Veera earlier told the media that he had learned the Ban Khao Din border crossing would be reopened on November 1, following the signing of a joint declaration on peacebuilding between the Thai and Cambodian prime ministers during the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.