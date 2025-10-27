Worayos denies rumours of Ban Khao Din border reopening in Sa Kaeo

The First Army Area commander on Monday denied receiving any government order to reopen a border crossing in Sa Kaeo province.
Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, commander of the First Army Area, was responding to a claim made by political activist Veera Somkwamkid.
Veera earlier told the media that he had learned the Ban Khao Din border crossing would be reopened on November 1, following the signing of a joint declaration on peacebuilding between the Thai and Cambodian prime ministers during the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Worayos said the First Army Area had not received any instructions to reopen border checkpoints under the jurisdiction of the Burapha Taskforce, which operates under the First Army Area and is responsible for the Sa Kaeo border.
He added that the First Army Area continued to adhere to the current policy of keeping Thai–Cambodian border crossings under its responsibility closed.