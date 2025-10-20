1st Army Region and Sa Kaeo governor clear landmines in Ban Nong Chan

The 1st Army Region continues its mission to safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty along the Thai-Cambodian border in all aspects. Today, Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, Commander of the 1st Army Region / Head of the Operations Center, visited the Sa Kaeo border area alongside Parinya Phothisat, Governor of Sa Kaeo, to monitor progress on landmine clearance planning in Ban Nong Chan. The mission aims to restore a safe environment for residents and enable the use of land for farming.
Currently, the area is under detailed surveying. Due to the sensitive nature of the task, careful consideration is required to ensure both the safety of residents and the effectiveness of the demining operation.
The commander and the governor also visited Ban Nong Ya Kaeo to oversee the clearing of safe land. They handed over plots of cleared farmland to local residents: 14 rai to Sompong Phetchit (Plot 55) and 14 rai to Sompong Wongsomphu (Plot 56).
During the visit, Lt Gen Worayos met with residents and community supporters who have been encouraging and assisting the military, as well as representatives from social aid foundations. He expressed gratitude for the trust and support shown to the army, highlighting that such encouragement is a vital source of motivation in protecting Thai territory.
In appreciation, the military also supported local businesses and funded a community lunch, allowing residents to prepare and enjoy the meal together. This initiative not only served as a gesture of thanks but also helped stimulate the local economy.
The 1st Army Region reaffirmed its commitment to fully protect Thailand’s land, ensuring the safety of residents and sustainably returning cleared areas to communities along the border.