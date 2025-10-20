1st Army Region and Sa Kaeo governor clear landmines in Ban Nong Chan

The 1st Army Region continues its mission to safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty along the Thai-Cambodian border in all aspects. Today, Lt Gen Worayos Luangsuwan, Commander of the 1st Army Region / Head of the Operations Center, visited the Sa Kaeo border area alongside Parinya Phothisat, Governor of Sa Kaeo, to monitor progress on landmine clearance planning in Ban Nong Chan. The mission aims to restore a safe environment for residents and enable the use of land for farming.

Currently, the area is under detailed surveying. Due to the sensitive nature of the task, careful consideration is required to ensure both the safety of residents and the effectiveness of the demining operation.

The commander and the governor also visited Ban Nong Ya Kaeo to oversee the clearing of safe land. They handed over plots of cleared farmland to local residents: 14 rai to Sompong Phetchit (Plot 55) and 14 rai to Sompong Wongsomphu (Plot 56).